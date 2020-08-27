The Powerpuff Ladies: 9 Questions We Have About The CW’s Live-Action Series

Has The Mayor Of Townsville Handed On?

The Mayor of Townsville was certainly one of my favourite characters in The Powerpuff Ladies, however now I understand that if this sequence is about to happen with Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup of their twenties, he could now not be the mayor. Not solely that, however there’s additionally a very good probability that The Mayor died within the 20 years because the women have gone on with their lives! It is a disgrace often because I might’ve liked to see somebody carry that character to life and his obsession with pickles. Maybe there’s some probability this model will re-introduce him or discover a solution to carry him in?