The praise of one of the figures of Liverpool for Gerónimo Rulli after the victory against Villarreal

The flyer highlighted Rulli’s task (Photo: Gettyimages)

Keeping a clean sheet against an offensive team like the Liverpool It is not a simple task. The Villarreal He had been doing a great defensive job in the semifinals of the Champions League until an unexpected detour from Pervis Estupinan broke the resistance Geronimo Rulli and moments later, Sadio Mané widened the difference. The 2-0 was a fair result for the Reds and the performance of the Argentine goalkeeper caught the attention of even the footballers of the English team.

“It’s not just about having patience, the key was also finding those holes where we could do damage. In the first half we created a lot of opportunities and in the second too, until the goals came”, said Thiago Alcántara about the procedure for the first leg match. And he added with a compliment to the Argentine Rulli: “In the end, luck seeks. We were successful in many other respects. In front of goal I think that too, but in the end, we are talking about a great rival and a great goalkeeper as well”.

The Spanish midfielder had a mid-distance shot that made the goal vibrate in the first half and was the most dangerous of the initial 45 minutes. With 19 attempts, Liverpool were able to score two goals and take a good lead in the second leg next week. “We believe in our work, in us. People still believe. Tuesday will be a completely different match from today, I have no doubt that this team will stand up to it”expressed Gerónimo Rulli at a press conference.

Geronimo endured several of the dangerous plays proposed by Liverpool at Anfield (Photo: Reuters)

In addition, he stopped to give details of the deviation that the opening of the scoreboard generated at Anfield: “A pity, it was an unfortunate play, perhaps the one that carried the least danger from them ends up being a goal. It is a center, which I see that Mané cuts to the near post. There the ball touches Pervis just a penitas and a deflection at that speed and against the leg is very difficult to take out “.

To close, he made an analysis and a self-criticism of his match in general against one of the most dominant teams in the Premier League and on the continent in recent years. “Until then we had a perfect match, then we faltered and they got the second goal”Rulli concluded. It should be noted that the former goalkeeper of Estudiantes de La Plata, 29, is one of those fighting to go to the World Cup in Qatar with the Argentine team.

Meanwhile, in England they harshly criticized the performance of the Spanish team. “That was shocking… An embarrassment for the Champions League. The Liverpool players haven’t even broken a sweat… I don’t know how Villarreal got so far. They were pathetic!”shot the former Chelsea player, Jason Cundyin the program talkSport. And he attacked again: “Pathetic is not tough enough! It’s disgusting what they’ve done.”.

KEEP READING:

Mauricio Pochettino revealed the dialogue he had with Lionel Messi about the elimination against Real Madrid

“I had a bad time”: Ronald Koeman uncovered the problems he experienced as Barcelona manager

Robert Lewandowski getting closer to Barcelona: the key meeting that excites fans