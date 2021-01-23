The praise of the former USA Team coach, a recovery and an assist: the contribution of Facundo Campazzo in the victory of Denver Nuggets

Facundo Campazzo was active in defense against Phoenix Suns

The Denver Nuggets were left with a difficult victory against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Colorado franchise had to improve in the second half of the game to take the game into overtime and win 130-126.

With the return of Michael Porter Jr., the coach Michael Malone reduced the minutes in the rotation to Facundo Campazzo, who again showed himself much more active in the defensive facet than in attack, where on many occasions he is taken to one of the corners waiting to make an open shot.

Campazzo’s assistance to Michael Porter Jr

Averaging the middle of the second quarter, the man from Cordoba showed rapid leg movement to help his partner Monté Morris in painting and take the ball out of the air from Frank Kaminsky (inside 2.13 meters).

The other outstanding action that the point guard carried out was in one of the few opportunities he had in the seven minutes he was on the court to lead the offense. The former Peñarol made one of his classic plays at Real Madrid to leave Porter Jr. completely alone. “If you are open, Facundo Campazzo will find you!”wrote the Denver Nuggets Twitter account.

It is worth noting that as soon as he entered the park, the national strategist once again woke up the praise of Jeff Van Gundy, former USA Team coach and current commentator for ESPN in the United States. The coach valued Facu’s capabilities and paid his respects to the team led by Sergio Oveja Hernández, runners-up in the 2019 China World Cup: “I would buy the season ticket to watch the Argentine National Team play, they play beautiful basketball, no matter who plays.”

Facundo Campazzo aroused the praise of Jeff Van Gundy, former USA Team coach (AFP)

The main figure of the Denver Nuggets was again Nikola Jokic. The Serbian giant, in forty minutes, signed a double-double (31 points and 10 rebounds). In addition, he provided eight assists. It was also to highlight the scoring of Garry Harris (19) and the work of Canadian Jamal Murray (18 units, 9 assists and 7 rebounds).

In the local team, meanwhile, his young couple made up of Devin Booker (31 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds) and DeAndre Ayton (21-1-13) stood out. The experienced Chris Paul added a double-double, with 11 points and 15 passes.

With this result, the Colorado franchise appears in the eighth position, with a record of 8 wins and 7 losses, while those of Arizona show an 8-6 that allows them to be in fourth place. The Western Conference table is led by Kawhi Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers and LeBron James and Anthony Davis’s Los Angeles Lakers (both institutions 12-4).

The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns complete the back to back tonight (from 23 in Argentina) facing each other again.

