The praise that Checo Pérez received from the international press for the Spanish GP

Checo Pérez was praised by the international press (Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

Sergio Czech Pérez gave an outstanding performance in the Spanish Grand Prix because he remained at the head of the race, but due to the strategy of Red Bull Racing had to give up first place to Max Verstappenteammate, and settle for second place in the competition.

Nonetheless, that decision earned him to be praised by the international presswell even though Czech expressed his disagreement with the decision of his team of mechanics and let his teammate keep the first place to benefit the team, he did not detract from the effort that the Mexican showed throughout the circuit of Catalonia in Barcelona.

In the international arena of formula 1the press assured that both Czech like the Austrian team were not wrong in their decisions, because Red Bull knew how to take advantage of the advantage that was presented to him after Charles Leclerc will drop out of the competition. On the other hand, they also talked about the reaction that the man from Guadalajara had after hearing the order to step aside. That’s how he put it PlanetF1:

Checo Pérez got his third podium in the 2022 F1 season (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

“Any driver celebrating second place by telling his team ‘we need to talk’ clearly has something he wants to get off his chest. Like his Red Bull teammate, Pérez made no mistake in Barcelona and it seems that his only flaw was not being Max Vertstappen”.

Also the same medium gave a rating of 9.5 to the performance shown by Sergio Pérez Well, he described it as “an excellent handling of the Mexican and worthy of a victory”, although it was in second place, behind the shadow of Verstappen. It was the highest evaluation received by the native of Jalisco.

On the other hand the Italian site Motorbox remembered the nickname that at some point was given to Czech for Verstappen’s championship defense in the 2021 season and explained that he could not honor that appointment because his team ordered him to stop to give way to the Dutchman. In addition, he emphasized that Sergio was not realistic when considering that he could compete with his partner.

Czech had to let Verstappen take first place in Spain (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

“(Czech) He could not demonstrate his skills as a ‘defender’ against Verstappen by team orders, but on the other hand, if he was thinking of signing for Red Bull and being able to fight with Max, maybe he was too optimistic, “he dedicated to him. Motorbox to the Mexican pilot.

But the Italian medium did not detract from Pérez’s second place and his third podium so far in the 2022 Formula 1 season, giving him an evaluation of eight and closing his speech with the following sentence:

“Good race for him rewarded with an excellent points account”

Red Bull closed a double on the podium at the Spanish GP (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Not all the observations were in favor of the Mexicansince others were realistic about the condition in which Pérez was before listening to the indication of his chief mechanic, since the site Crash I consider that Czech never had the power to stay in first place the whole race, so gave it a rating of eight.

“Perez enjoyed another solid afternoon at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, handing Red Bull another 1-2 result. Despite taking the lead at the pit stops, benefiting from Verstappen’s spin and DRS failure, Perez never had the pace to stay in P1even without orders from the team.”

The lowest rating you got Czech it was a seven for The Race for the way in which he closed his performance in Spain: “did the job it should do and he executed the race well, but he lacked the final pace advantage that Verstappen had.”

