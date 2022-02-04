The prank on the Argentine goalkeeper Juan Musso in the Atalanta locker room after the indiscreet photo that he mistakenly leaked on social networks

Juan Musso had an oversight on social networks that caused the mockery of his Atalanta teammates (Photo: REUTERS)

In the last hours, Juan Musso, one of the players in the Argentine National Team who managed to win the America Cup and the classification Qatar World Cup 2022, caused a stir on social networks by posting a photo where he was seen completely naked. There were reactions of all kinds and he took it with humor, but it did not stop there: his teammates made a joke of him.

The Colombian louis muriel, one of his companions in the Atalanta from Italy, showed through his Instagram account the mockery they made to Musso for the carelessness he had to dedicate a romantic photo to his partner, Anna Ariaudo. The members of the campus directed by Gian Piero Gasperini they did not sit idly by.

as showed Muriel, the unusual mistake of the Argentine goalkeeper had repercussions in the locker room of the cast of Bergamo, where they decided to cover the mirror of the corresponding locker. “This way you can take the photos quietly panita. Then you are no longer wrong”, wrote the striker who is usually called up to the Colombian team in a stories from Instagram.

Argentine goalkeeper 27 years, who emerged from the quarry of Racing Club and he also wore the Udinese shirt in Serie A, he did not hesitate to share the publication and, laughing, commented: “This is too much”.

Juan Musso He wanted to have a romantic gesture with his girlfriend and prepared a surprise for her: put several heart balloons inflated with helium in a room. But when capturing the moment to share it on social networks, he did not realize that he was seen in one of the mirrors completely naked.

The stories of Juan Musso that caused a stir on social networks.

Although Juan Musso He quickly deleted the image, they went viral on social networks and he had to publish another image the one he posted “the right photo” and some laughing emojis. His girlfriend also echoed the unusual mistake and dedicated a conciliatory message to him. “Fortunately I love you very much”, wrote Anna Ariaudo, with an emoji with a face of disbelief at her boyfriend’s mistake.

