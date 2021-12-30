The precious metroidvania Aeterna Noctis presents a collector’s edition that will arrive in 2022

The video game developed by the Spanish studio Aeternum was released this December.

If you like metroidvania, you have to give a chance to Eternal Night. The title developed by the Spanish study Eternal Game Studios It has been published this past December 15 on different platforms, with art and mechanics that have attracted attention from the day of its presentation to the world.

But there is good news for those who want to buy a physical version of the game. Despite being announced on December 28, it is not an innocent: Aeterna Noctis will have a collector’s edition soon throughout Europe. It has been achieved thanks to a collaboration with SelectaPlay, a Spanish video game publisher and distributor.

It has two steelbooks and an art bookThe edition is called the Caos Edition and features two exclusive steelbooks, an art book, the original soundtrack on three discs and several other additions, such as postcards or special boxes. It will arrive sometime in the spring 2022 to European territory, confirming its arrival in Spain in that launch window.

Aeternum’s title has let us hear its soundtrack in advance and is available for purchase on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, although it will also land on Nintendo Switch soon. In 3DJuegos we have already been able to get the hang of it, and Carlos Gallego stood out in the analysis of Aeterna Noctis that results precious as well as challenging, being wildly imaginative in its levels and exploration mechanics.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Aeterna Noctis, Aeternum Games Studios, Spanish Development, Collector’s Edition, Metroidvania and Indies.