The precious Season surprises in the State of Play with trailer and launch window

Scavengers Studio has confirmed that the game will arrive on PC, PS4 and PS5 in the fall of this year.

The hustle and bustle of June kicked off last night with the State of Play held by PlayStation. In it we have had great announcements, news about existing titles and also space for more modest games, such as Season: A Letter to the Future.

This title developed by Scavengers Studio reappeared at a Sony event, surprising again for its characteristic artistic section. With the trailer that you can see at the top of the news, its release date has been confirmed: Coming this fall to PC, PS4, and PS5.

Its artistic section has attracted attention“High in the mountains lies a village safe from the confusion caused by the change of season. No one has left it for years except Estelle. In her world, a season is a period of history, an era. This season is about to end. mounted on his bike, decides to leave his home and head into the unknown to capture that moment for the sake of the future. Ella estelle travels through an unknown, yet familiar world, discovering life on the brink of imminent and mysterious change,” reads the official description.

From Scavengers Studio they confirm that the objective of Season: A Letter to the Future consists of explore, record, meet people and discover the world unknown that stands before us. At any time we can get off the bike and equip different tools that can represent sounds and music, art and architecture, voices of the elderly, religious practices about to disappear or the remains of the past. With the tools we will have to shape the culture, history and ecology hidden in the depths.

We will have to take photos, take notes and recordWe will record everything in a diary, being able to take pictures and store recordings. Pedaling with our bicycle will be a usual mechanic, and the adaptive triggers of the PS5 DualSense controller will have haptic feedback to feel the resistance when we go uphill or let ourselves go when we descend.

Season: A Letter to the Future is coming to PC, PS4 and PS5 in the fall of this year, but others lesser known games have made an appearance during the broadcast of Sony. Without going any further, the fantastic Tunic has confirmed its launch on PlayStation, while Roll7, creators of OlliOlli, have presented a very original shooter on skates.

Más sobre: State of Play, Season: A Letter to the Future y Scavengers Studio.