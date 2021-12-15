The precious Spiritfarer has sold a million copies and its latest update is now available

On the occasion of the Farewell Edition, Thunder Lotus has announced the best-seller of its 2D title.

In 2020, Spiritfarer It surprised critics and audiences in the middle of the summer. A fresh proposal that led him to receive numerous nominations in more than one award ceremony for the best games of the moment, such as The Game Awards, in its edition that year, or the BAFTA Game Awards.

Now, on the brink of 2022, Thunder Lotus wanted to celebrate in style the success of his game, which adds a million copies sold. It has been announced on the occasion of the arrival of its latest update, which is available from now on in its different versions of PC, Stadia and PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles.

The update is free on PC and consolesThe update is accompanied by the name of Farewell Edition, is the last one that will come to the title and it will do so completely free of charge. In addition to some detailed improvements on the PlayStation blog, we will accompany Stella on her journey to an island where she will meet the spirits of Jackie and Daria, on a mission to restore an old hospital in ruins to its then brilliance.

“All good things have an end,” he commented. Nicolas Guerin, creative director of the title. “And Spiritfarer has been especially good for Thunder Lotus. That our work is so well received in the lives of so many people is very rewarding, especially considering the passion we have put into the game.”

In our analysis of Spiritfarer, Jesús Bella told you that it offers a very different experience to most of the productions that we usually find. It’s beautiful and addictive, and it packs a nice message enclosed in its narrative, although its distinctive aspects can set back more than one.

More about: Spiritfarer, Thunder Lotus, Sales and Update.