The precious Tunic arrives by surprise on Xbox Game Pass and celebrates its launch with a new trailer

The game has surprised the community with a Zelda-inspired style and an adorable proposition.

The indie scene has given us true gems, and Tunic has entered this group with a proposal that Zelda fans fall in love with. Introduced in 2017, this collaboration between developer Andrew Shouldice and the editor Finji has already reached the market and, furthermore, it does so with a surprise: also launching itself in the ecosystem of Xbox Game Pass.

As you hear it: the adventure starring this adorable fox can now be downloaded from the Xbox service, as well as being found on the platforms of Xbox One y Xbox Series. Therefore, we have the opportunity to experience this indie adventure that has attracted so much attention with its aesthetics and combat style.

And it is that Andrew Shouldice presents a truly captivating game. With simple mechanics that encompass basic activities such as exploration or the close combat against enemies, the adventure will take us through paths such as prairies, dungeons and even rooms where we will find beings that do not seem from this world.

On the other hand, it should be noted that Xbox continues supporting indie games and, to celebrate this kind of development, he’s put together an [email protected] livestream featuring more independent submissions. An unmissable event for any player passionate about small proposals and with great value.

