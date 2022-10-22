The preliminary list of the Argentine team for the Qatar World Cup

The first step towards Qatar: Lionel Scaloni unveiled the World Cup preliminary list (Photo: Reuters)

The waiting time is over. The World Cup in Qatar has already started to be played: Lionel Scaloni He presented the preliminary list and in a few weeks he will have to make the final cut with the 26 surnames that will compete in the tournament. Although the AFA decided not to make it public, the coach sent FIFA the extended list of the Argentine national team y would be made up of 48 athletesincluding several juveniles that have been under his radar in recent months.

It should be noted that the coaches had the possibility of putting together a first summons with a maximum of 55 footballers on this occasion, since FIFA decided to make exceptional modifications for this World Cup. The process now forces each coaching staff to make a definitive list “between 23 and 26 players (at least three of whom will be goalkeepers)” which will have a deadline of November 14.

“On the final list, only players who were part of the provisional list may appear,” the organizing body clarified in its regulations. That is, the 26 of the World Cup can only be chosen from the preliminary list. However, there is one key detail: a player on that roster may be replaced up to 24 hours before the first World Cup match for a “case of serious injury or illness” and it is not necessary that the chosen one in that case have been in the provisional summons.

Although there are still negotiations to try to receive the footballers earlier, FIFA marked November 14 as the “mandatory transfer date” of the athletes by the clubs.

The looks of the coaching staff are positioned on five surnames in particular: John Musso, John Foyth, Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredeswho was added to the injured list in the last few hours.

Juventus midfielder suffered a “low-grade injury” to his left thigh and he has an estimated recovery time of two weeks, so he would arrive at the World Cup without any problems. Same situation for Video, who has an estimated rehabilitation time of three weeks, of which he has already completed one. The goalkeeper, for his part, underwent surgery a month ago and in the last few hours he reappeared on the court during an Atalanta friendly against a promotion team: he wore a mask on his face.

The situations of the Villarreal defender and the Roma attacker are more complex. The Joya has a left rectus femoris injury and his evaluation process is week by week, so his real chances of traveling to Qatar will be known in mid-November. The Foyth thing will begin to be resolved by now: he is returning to training at the Yellow Submarine and you will have to test the next few weeks how your knee is.

Scaloni’s team will play a friendly match on Wednesday, November 16 at the Estadio Mohamed Bin Zayed from Abu Dhabi against the United Arab Emirates (at 12:30 p.m. in Argentina) and then they will immediately travel to Qatar since FIFA regulations require that the teams arrive in the host country “at least five days before” the first match. And the official premiere will be on Tuesday, November 22 against Saudi Arabia in the Lusail Stadium from 7.00 (Argentina time).

Then you will meet Mexico for the second date of Group C also in the Lusail Stadium on Saturday, November 26 from 4:00 p.m. The closure will take place on Wednesday the 30th of the same month against Poland in the 974 Stadium from 16.00.

This will be the 18th participation of the Argentine team in the 22 editions of the World Cup to date. It was only absent from France 1938, Brazil 1950 and Sweden 1954 (due to political decisions) and could not qualify for Mexico 1970, the only time in history that sportingly the albiceleste failed to make it through the qualifiers process.

SCALONI’S PRELIMINARY LIST

archers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa, England), Agustín Rossi (Boca Juniors), Franco Armani (River Plate), Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal, Spain), Juan Musso (Atalanta, Italy), Agustín Marchesín (Celta de Vigo, Spain).

defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid, Spain), Gonzalo Montiel (Seville, Spain), Cristian Romero (Tottenham, England), Germán Pezzella (Betis, Spain), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica, Portugal), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United, England) , Marcos Acuña (Seville, Spain), Nicolás Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon, France), Juan Foyth (Villarreal, Spain), Facundo Medina (Lens, France), Nehuén Pérez (Udinese, Italy), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina, Italy) and Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth, England).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid, Spain), Leandro Paredes (Juventus, Italy), Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal, Spain), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion, England), Guido Rodríguez (Betis, Spain), Alejandro Gómez (Seville, Spain), Enzo Fernández (Benfica, Portugal), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United, United States), Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna, Italy), Lucas Ocampos (Ajax, Netherlands), Maximiliano Meza (Monterrey, Mexico), Roberto Pereyra (Udinese, Italy), Matías Soulé (Juventus, Italy), Valentín Carboni (Inter, Italy), Nicolás Paz (Real Madrid, Spain) and Luka Romero (Lazio, Italy).

strikersLionel Messi (PSG), Lautaro Martinez (Inter, Italy), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City, England), Paulo Dybala (Roma, Italy), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina) , Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Joaquin Correa (Inter, Italy), Giovanni Simeone (Napoli, Italy), Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa), Lucas Alario (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany) and Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United). . . . .

