The preliminary rounds of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana were raffled: this is how the crosses remained

After the publication of the annual club ranking, the Conmebol carried out this Monday the draws for the preliminary rounds of the Liberators cup and the South American Cup, the two most important team tournaments on the continent. In this way, from the procedure that was developed in Luque, Paraguay, the intersections that will later determine which groups will make their way to the decisive instances of each of the contests were defined.

Regarding the Libertadores, the highest ranking tournament, the corresponding procedure was carried out to determine the pairings of the Phase 1. Of the 47 teams classified, six will start in that instance and three places will be disputed for Phase 2, where another 13 teams are already waiting. In this case, there were balls with representatives from Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The eight crosses of the Phase 2. This instance, in which the three winning teams of Phase 1 participate, added to two from Brazil, two from Colombia, two from Chile and one from each of the remaining teams, will be played in a round-trip match.

According to the competition regulations, the eight clubs classified at the end of Phase 2 will advance to the Phase 3 and again they will play their keys with back and forth matches. The four winners will enter the Group Phase of the Copa Libertadores, while the four eliminated from Phase 3 will go to the Group Phase of the Sudamericana.

The draw was held at the Conmebol headquarters in Luque, Paraguay,

Alejandro Dominguez, president of Conmebol, announced a considerable increase in prizes for participating teams. As of the 2022 edition, each club will receive 400 thousand dollars per match played during the first phase, it will be 500 thousand in phase 2 and 600 thousand in phase 3. The champion will pocket 16 million US currency and 25% of the collection of the final, while the runner-up will take eight million. That is to say that the group that wins the title will accumulate about $ 25,000,050 throughout the entire contest.

The South American Recopa, that faces the winner of the Libertadores with that of the Sudamericana, will give 1,600,000 dollars to the champion and 800,000 to the runner-up.

There will also be significant growth in awards at the Women’s Libertadores Cup. In 2022 the champions will receive 1,500,000 dollars (against 85 thousand that they had so far), while the team that loses the final will obtain 500,000 (before they were 50 thousand). So, over the next year, Conmebol will distribute a total of $ 244,000,000 among the participating teams in its competitions.

Copa Libertadores draw:

Phase 1:

E1: Montevideo City Torque (URU) vs Barcelona (ECU)

E2: Deportivo Lara (VEN) vs Bolívar (BOL)

E3: Universidad César Vallejo (PER) vs Olimpia (PAR)

Phase 2:

Colombia 3 -to be defined- vs Fluminense (BRA)

Audax Italiano (CHI) vs Estudiantes de La Plata (ARG)

E2 vs Catholic University (CHI)

América Mineiro (BRA) vs Guaraní (PAR)

E1 vs University (PER)

Plaza Colonia (URU) vs The Strongest (BOL)

Everton (CHI) vs Monagas (VEN)

E3 vs Atlético Nacional (COL)

South American Cup:

Of the 44 teams classified to the tournament, 32 will start the First Phase that will be played between teams from the same country, in a national phase. The First Phase will be played by the classified teams of: Bolivia (4), Chile (4), Colombia (4), Ecuador (4), Paraguay (4), Peru (4), Uruguay (4) and Venezuela (4). In this case, the draw established which will be the national crosses from which the two clubs from each of those countries that will qualify for the Group Phase will come out.

In relation to the prizes, there will be an increase and the champion will win 5 million dollars (before they were 4 million).

National crosses draw:

Bolivia:

Jorge Wilstermann vs Guabirá

Royal Pari vs Oriente Petrolero

Chile:

Union Espanola vs Deportes Antofagasta

Deportivo Ñublense vs. Union La Calera

Colombia:

La Equidad vs Junior de Barranquilla

Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali

Ecuador:

Manta Dolphin vs October 9

Mushuc Runa vs LDU Quito

Paraguay:

National vs Guaireña

Sol de América vs General Caballero

Peru:

Ayacucho vs Sport Boys

Cienciano vs Melgar

Uruguay:

Montevideo Wanderers vs Cerro Largo

Liverpool vs River Plate

Venezuela:

Students of Merida vs Metropolitanos

Hermanos Colmenarez vs Deportivo La Guaira

