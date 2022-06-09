The Premier League analyzes putting together its fixture to favor the England team in Qatar 2022

The Premier League will be played until November 13 and the World Cup begins on the 21st of that month (Reuters)

One of the peculiarities that the Qatar World Cup is that it will be played between November and December, something that has never happened in the history of FIFA but that has been ordered due to the high temperatures that plague the Arab nation in summer. In this context, all the leagues in the world have had to adjust their calendars so as not to step on the highest tournament of nations and this has generated a conflict between the federations, the leagues, the clubs and the main selected ones.

The Premier Leaguelike the A league, the Bundesliga and the Ligue 1will play matches until November 12 and 13, despite the fact that the World Cup begins on the 21st of that month. This means that the footballers who play in those leagues will be able to join the training sessions of their country’s team only a week after the start of the activity. This, logically, is a headache for the coaches of the national teams who will have practically no time to work before going out on the field.

That is why Gareth Southgatecoach of Englandraised his voice and asked that the Premier League contemplate this situation when assembling the fixture: “What would help is not having a derby or those kinds of games of the ‘Big Six’(Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham y Manchester City)”. Now, according to the ESPN chain, the English Federation (FA) has made a request to the league so that these types of highly demanding matches are not played that weekend. Even, the possibility of none of these clubs playing on Sunday, November 13 is being consideredso that the footballers summoned by their countries can begin practices on Monday 14.

Gareth Southgate wants his footballers to arrive in Qatar with as little wear and tear as possible (Reuters)

This move would benefit the England team whose vast majority of those regularly cited by Southgate play for the Big Six. While Germany, for example, only has four players in those clubs and Wales, one of England’s opponents in the World Cup group stage, also has four.

At the moment, except for an intervention from FIFAthe top stars on the planet will be able to start their training for Qatar just a week before the start of the competition, scheduled for November 21. For its part, La Liga de España will stop on November 10, but there will be a Copa del Rey date on the 12 and 13 of that month.

In the case of South America, Brazil could be benefited because in Liverpool they play Roberto Firmino, Fabinho y Alissonwhile Fernandinho, Ederson y Gabriel Jesus they do it in Manchester City, Fred y Alex Telles at United, Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal and Thiago Silva in Chelsea. For its part, Argentina only has Christian Romero at Tottenham and Julian Alvarez in City. In turn, Uruguay has Rodrigo Bentancur and Tottenham.

