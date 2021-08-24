The Premier League announced that it will not yield to the South American footballers for the qualifying date

Argentina and Brazil, the two teams with the most mentioned players who play in the Premier League (Photo: Reuters)

Nine days before the triple date that will resume South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar World Cup 2022, the Premier League confirmed that he will not allow his players to participate in the commitments. It is that after a long meeting, the clubs chose not to risk their players traveling to countries that are part of the coronavirus red list in force in Great Britain, which includes the 10 South American nations.

“Premier League clubs have decided today reluctantly, but unanimously, not to release players for international matches to be played in the red-list countries next month. The clubs’ decision, which has the strong support of the Premier League, will apply to almost 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who will travel to 26 countries on the red list in the international window in September, ”the statement said. which was published this Tuesday.

The document explains that beyond exposing professionals to possible contagion “quarantining them upon return from the red list countries would not only significantly affect their well-being and fitness“They would also not be available to prepare and play on two Premier League match dates, a UEFA club competition day and the EFL Cup third round.”

In this sense, the president of the Premier League, Richard Masters, pointed out that the teams “have come to the conclusion reluctantly, but rightly, that it would be totally unreasonable to release the players in these new circumstances.”

Edinson Cavani, one of the great figures of Uruguay, will not be able to travel for the qualifying date (Reuters)

For this reason, the leaders understood that an isolation of at least 10 days would be detrimental and chose to prohibit the trip for the September duels. The triple playoff date will start on Thursday 2, with featured duels like Chile-Brazil O Venezuela-Argentina. Then the Sunday 5 in which the classic between Brazil and Argentina will be held and the Thursday 9.

The British Government Red List, consisting of more than 50 countries, includes Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru. That is, all the countries that play in the South American Qualifiers.

The teams led by Lionel Scaloni and Tite are at the center of the debate as they have several named teams who play in the English league. These are: Christian romero (Tottenham), Young Lo Celso (Tottenham), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) and Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa). While on the side of Scratch stand out Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Richarlison (Everton), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) y raven (Leeds).

But Uruguay is also affected, which included in its list Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) y a Lucas Torreira (Arsenal); Chile, with Francisco Sierralta (Watford) y Benjamin Brereton (Blackburn Rovers); Colombia, con Yerry Mina (Everton) and Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham Hotspur); Paraguay also has Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United) y Ecuador a Moses Caicedo (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Now we will have to wait for an announcement from FIFA that on Monday, through a letter signed by Gianni Infantino and sent to Alejandro Domínguez, CONMEBOL boss, anticipated that the highest entity had decided that the footballers should be transferred: “This (decision ) has been adopted by the competent body after a period of prior consultation with different international football interest groups and, therefore, it becomes effective and mandatory for both member associations and their respective clubs ”.

Draw Martínez works at Aston Villa (Photo: Reuters)

Triple Round Match Schedule:

Thursday, September 2, Date 9

Bolivia-Colombia

Ecuador-Paraguay

Venezuela-Argentina

Peru-Uruguay

Chile-Brazil

Sunday September 5, recovered Date 6

Brazil-Argentina

Ecuador-Chile

Uruguay-Bolivia

Paraguay-Colombia

Peru-Venezuela

Thursday September 9, Date 10

Uruguay-Ecuador

Paraguay-Venezuela

Colombia-Chile

Argentina-Bolivia

Brazil-Peru

