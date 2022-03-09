The Premier League canceled its TV contract with its Russian partner and announced a donation for Ukraine

The Premier League showed solidarity with the Ukrainian people (REUTERS)

In the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Premier League made a drastic determination: reported that their clubs agreed today unanimously suspend deal with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) with immediate effect and announced the donation of one million pounds sterling to support the people of Ukraine.

In the report, the entity that governs the destiny of the highest category of English football, expressed its rejection of the invasion of Russian troops into Ukrainian territory. “The League strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those affected.”they expressed.

In addition, the Premier League indicated that the donation will be made to the “Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.”

The cancellation of the contract takes effect immediately, which is why the next four games, which will be played on Thursday, will not be televised in Russia. They will be Wolves-Watford, Leeds United-Aston Villa, Southampton-Newcastle y Norwich-Chelsea.

According to the British press, the English Football Association resolved the same measure, therefore, the matches that will be played during March of the FA Cupthey can no longer be seen on Russian territory.

The Premier League boosted its support for the Ukrainian people with different measures during the matches (REUTERS)

It should be noted that the Premier League carried out different events during the last weekend to show its support for Ukraine in the midst of the war. For example, in all the stadiums, prior to the start of the matches, the legend was seen “Football stands together” on the giant screens of the different venues. It’s more, the captains of the 20 teams wore their armband in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Another case involved the Brighton who wore his third yellow and blue jersey against Newcastle and announced that the proceeds from the sale of the shirt will be donated to the British Red Cross for the crisis in Ukraine. In Leicester, before the game against Leeds United, fans were able to donate money or help the people of Ukraine.

Premier League statement

The Premier League and its clubs today unanimously agreed to suspend our agreement with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) with immediate effect and donate £1 million to support the people of Ukraine.

The League strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those affected.

The £1 million donation will be made to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.

This action follows a weekend of matches showing the league-wide support for Ukraine.

All club captains wore special armbands and fans joined the players, coaches, referees and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before the start of each match.

Large screens showed “Football Stands Together” against the backdrop of the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag. These words were also displayed on the LED perimeter boards during matches.

This message of solidarity was visible to fans around the world through the Premier League’s digital channels and through match broadcasts.

This is in addition to the many ways clubs continue to show their support.

Premier League statement on Ukraine

KEEP READING:

The Russian gymnast who stood on the podium with the “Z” painted on Russian tanks in Ukraine spoke

Vitali Klitschko, the former world boxing champion who is mayor of Kiev: “I promised that if my country needed me, I would give my life”

Who are the 5 drivers fighting for the seat that the Russian Mazepin left free for the start of Formula 1