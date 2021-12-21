The Premier League decided not to stop the tournament despite numerous match suspensions due to coronavirus outbreaks

In the last date of the Premier League, only four games were played, the remaining six were postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks (Reuters / Matthew Childs)

The meeting held by the clubs of the Premier League this Monday in which they debated whether to postpone any of the Christmas days to stop the impact that covid-19 is generating in the league. Although a total of ten meetings have been suspended in the last ten days (six of them in the day of this weekend), competing shareholders decided to continue with the planned schedule “whenever possible.”

In conclusion, The Premier decided not to stop despite the coronavirus outbreaks that affected various teams and continue with the action. At the same time, the EFL (which brings together the second division) confirmed its league match schedule, while the Carabao Cup will continue to be played: “During the pandemic, our two priorities have been to ensure the well-being of those involved in EFL competitions. and ensure that the match schedule can continue where it is safe to do so, ”stated EFL Executive Director Trevor Birch.

In addition, it was made clear that matches will not be postponed for teams that have a minimum of 14 footballers on their roster available to appear.

At the moment there will be no breaks in the activity of the Premier League (Reuters / Lee Smith)

The Premier League has scheduled the day of ‘Boxing Day’, on December 26, and matches on 27, 28, 29, 30 of the same month in addition to January 1, 2 and 3. So some teams will play three games in that short span, despite complaints.

Last monday, the competition recorded 42 cases among the more than 3,000 players and club employees, This was a record since the pandemic began and the number is expected to continue growing. The most recent case has been that of Chelsea, which asked the Premier to suspend their match this Sunday against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which was rejected.

Thomas Tuchel, the technician of the ‘Blues’, confirmed the positive of Jorginho and said that they have traveled with him by bus and had dinner with the Italian, so he does not rule out that more infections will appear in the next few hours.

In the last hours, the competition registered 42 cases among the more than 3,000 players and club employees (Reuters / Phil Noble)

Liverpool, who played this Sunday, announced before facing Tottenham Hotspur the positive of Thiago Alcantara. His trainer, Jürgen Klopp, He pointed out that all the staff have already received the booster dose, as well as the players who are in a position to receive it.

“If they tell me that stopping is the solution, I support it. If we stop so that everyone gets the third dose and two weeks later we play again, perfect. If we stop for nothing, I don’t see the benefit, “the German said at a press conference.

It is estimated that the percentage of vaccinated players in the Premier League is lower than the rest of the European leagues and this week it was announced, according to official figures, that in the English Football League (from the Second to the Fourth English division) only 59% of players have both doses, while 25% do not plan to be vaccinated.

Despite the tightening of anticovid measures in the Premier, with the imposition of indoor masks, daily tests and two weekly PCRs, and the safety distance, the competition is suffering, like the United Kingdom, which breaks infection records every day , the impact of the omicron variant.

