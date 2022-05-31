The premiere of Sonic 3: The Movie already has an approximate date, with the appearance of new characters

The writers say that Paramount Pictures wants to release the third part of SEGA’s hedgehog in 2024.

Sonic has burst onto the big screen. The second part of the hedgehog SEGA It was released this year, and in just a couple of months it has already surpassed the success of the original at the box office, with the film by Paramount Pictures grossing over $300 million worldwide.

For this reason, the producer is already preparing a series of Knuckles and also a third installment which has already been confirmed. From it we only have some minor details extracted from what happened during the second part, but its writers have spoken about the possible release date.

They plan its premiere for 2024Despite not having an official announcement about it, Pat Casey and Josh Miller have revealed during the KCC Comic-Con 2022 that they hope to be able to release Sonic 3: The Movie sometime in 2024, two years after its predecessor. This is what is included in the forecasts, but the plans could be altered if setbacks arise.

At the moment, the writers can only anticipate that the production company is looking for an actor to play an important character in the third part that we are not going to reveal to you in case you have not seen the sonic 2 post credits scene. As with Idris Elba in the case of Knuckles, the voice actor for this character could be a big Hollywood star.

Waiting for us to learn more news in the coming months, it should be noted that Sonic 2 is already the highest-grossing video game movie in the history of the North American market. We were able to see it in its day and it seemed to us that it surpassed the first installment, although you can take a look at the opinion of Raquel Cervantes in her review of Sonic 2.

3D Games Discord

More about: Sonic 3, Sonic The Movie, Paramount Pictures, SEGA, Premieres and Movies and video games.