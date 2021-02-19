“The Present” Confirms ATEEZ’s Yeosang, WEi’s Kim Yo Han, And Weeekly’s Jihan As New MCs

SBS MTV’s “The Present” has formally introduced its new lineup of MCs!

On February 19, SBS MTV revealed that ATEEZ’s Yeosang, WEi’s Kim Yo Han, and Weeekly’s Jihan could be becoming a member of the music present as its newest hosts.

The producers of “The Present” remarked, “For those who mix Kim Yo Han’s, Yeosang’s, and Jihan’s names in Korean, you get the phrase ‘Yo Sang Han,’ which implies ‘unusual’ in English. You possibly can safely stay up for the unusual charms of this mixture of MCs.”

Yeosang, Kim Yo Han, and Jihan might be taking the place of former MCs THE BOYZ’s Juyeon, EVERGLOW’s Sihyeon, and Kim Min Kyu, who stepped down from this system earlier this month.

The three new MCs’ first episode of “The Present” will air on March 2 at 6 p.m. KST.

Are you excited to see Yeosang, Kim Yo Han, and Jihan host “The Present”?

