The presentation video of the Qatar World Cup with the appearance of Diego Maradona

Less than a month left until the start of the Qatar World Cup and the anxiety that the football planet is experiencing is total. Faced with such a panorama of expectation for the start of the most important tournament between nations on the planet, the introduction video that will be used in the broadcasts during each match was released.

The short clip brings together various aspects of Arab culture and mixes them with the great contest that will take place between November 20 and December 18. It all starts in the desert, where what appears to be a dune transforms into a turban that in turn takes the form of the mega-event logo. It should be remembered that this emblem in the form of infinity “reflects the interconnected nature of the event”, as explained by its creators and its curves represent the “undulations of the dunes”, common in the landscape of Qatar.

Then, you can see two children playing soccer who, after scoring a goal, throw the turban into the air so that it begins its journey through the stadiums that will host the world. This fabric runs through various iconic places in Qatar as a crowd walks through the streets of the city and in the sky the flags of the 32 countries travel through the air.

At the same time, some film tapes fly over the sky and in them you can see some historical glories such as Pele, Diego Armando Maradona y Fabio Cannavaro, among others. Until the cloth is wrapped in the trophy of the world while in the background you can see the team of France lift the cup in 2018.

In the last scene, the children who start the video appear on the steps of the Lusail Stadiuma venue with capacity for 80,000 spectators that will host the opening match between Qatar y Ecuador and the grand final, in addition to other important duels. All this accompanied by traditional Arabic music.

This clip will be the one that will be used in the matches before and after each advertising session and at the start and end of the transmissions.

