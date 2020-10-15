‘The President Is Lacking’ Not Moving Forward at Showtime (EXCLUSIVE)

Invoice Clinton and James Patterson’s “The President Is Lacking” is not going to be making it to the small display screen, at least not at Showtime.

The premium cabler has determined to not transfer ahead with its buzzy pilot which starred David Oyelowo and was based mostly on the e-book of the identical identify by Clinton and Patterson, Selection has realized completely from Oyelowo’s co-star Ann Dowd.

Talking at a junket for the brand new Netflix movie “Rebecca,” Dowd revealed {that a} mixture of COVID-19 and present political occasions have been behind the possible sequence’ demise. One other supply near the manufacturing confirmed that the pandemic performed a major half within the community’s choice.

“[Production] stopped halfway after which due to the pandemic, the relevance of it, issues wanted to be modified within the writing due to what occurs to the President. It simply wouldn’t have labored. It could have needed to have been re-conceived,” Dowd mentioned.

Information of the mission being jettisoned comes greater than three years after Showtime acquired the rights to the novel, forward of its publication in June 2018. It will likely be attention-grabbing to see whether or not the mission is repurposed elsewhere, on condition that Showtime received the rights in a extremely aggressive state of affairs involving a number of different networks and streaming companies, in keeping with sources at the time. Former CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves was mentioned to have be instrumental in bringing the mission to the community on account of his longstanding relationship with the 2 authors.

Anthony Peckham wrote the script for the pilot and and govt produced alongside Oyelowo, Clinton, Patterson, Invoice Robinson, Leopoldo Gout, Christopher McQuarrie, and Heather McQuarrie. Jillian Share was on board as co-executive producing. The sequence was additionally set to star Michael Rooker, Janet McTeer, Ann Dowd, Medina Senghore, Paul Adelstein, and Gina Gallego.

“The President Is Lacking” centered round powerless and politically aimless Vice President James Martin (Oyelowo), who’s unexpectedly elevated to the Oval Workplace when President Jillian Stroud (Dowd) goes lacking, regardless of his each want to the opposite. He walks proper right into a secret, world-threatening disaster, each inside and outdoors the White Home.