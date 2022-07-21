The president of an MLS club confirmed that they will seek to sign Lionel Messi: “It is what we aspire to”

Lionel Messi is wanted by Inter Miami in MLS (@PSG_inside)

Lionel Messi is comfortable in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)after a bittersweet first season for what was the prompt elimination of the Champions League in the round of 16 against Real Madrid and the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine is once again a key part of the team with the arrival of Christophe Galtier. So much so that this Tuesday he scored a goal in the team’s victory against Kawasaki Frontale of Japan in a friendly. But his permanence in France will not be eternal and other clubs know it.

There are some institutions that work in what could be the hiring of The flea in June 2023, when his bond with the French club expires and he is free. One of them is the Miami Interfounded by former English footballer David Beckham with a business group. Precisely the president of the American cast that militates in the MLS confirmed this week that one of his goals is to hire the former Barcelona.

“Both David Beckham and I aspire to bring the best players in the world here to Miami, not just because of the project we are creating. We want to be the benchmark for soccer in the United States, but when you talk about the best players in the world, Leo is obviously the best player on the planet”, commented Jorge Mas in dialogue with the Spanish site Sport.

The leader did not hide his desire then to have the 35-year-old from Rosario: “I hope the conditions are met for him to be there, playing with the United States Inter Miami jersey. That is what we aspire to. I hope the circumstances are right. We have nothing guaranteed, there is no agreement, but I am a very optimistic man and I hope that in the future Leo Messi can be part of our project”.

David Beckham wants Lionel Messi to join Inter Miami (USA TODAY Sports)

More spoke in the framework of what was the defeat of his team by 6-0 against Barcelona, ​​which is touring North America. Despite the resounding fall, there were 18,000 people present in the stadium, an unprecedented figure for the team coached by Phil Neville that plays in the MLS. The goals of the day were scored by Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, Gavi, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembelefor the Catalan team that on Saturday will collide in another friendly against Real Madrid in Las Vegas.

Inter Miami has already shown its interest in signing Messi on several occasions, including in 2021, when the Argentine left the Barcelona. Even Beckham himself has always expressed his desire that both Rosario and Cristiano Ronaldo join his squad. It was Leo himself who in 2019 winked at him about it in a video that he sent him when the team was founded: “Hello, David. First of all, congratulations, I wanted to wish you the best of luck in this new project and in this new stage of yours, and well…, who knows, in a few years you’ll give me a little call”. Time will tell if the destiny of the best player on the planet lies in North America.

