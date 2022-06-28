The president of Atlético de Madrid spoke about the possible arrival of Luis Suárez at River Plate

Cherry Audio About Suarez

Since his separation from Atletico Madrid after the end of his contract, the name of Luis Suarez is getting closer to River Plate. As of July 1, the Uruguayan will become a free agent, so he will be the full owner of his pass and you will have the possibility to choose where to continue your careeralways with the aim of reaching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the best possible way, which will begin in November.

In this context, the Santa Fe radio program Super Deportivo Radio communicated with the president of the cadre mattress, Enrique Cerezowho was blunt in defining the former Barcelona striker both as a player and as a person.

“Luis Suárez as a person is excellent, he has an incredible family. As a player, he is a magnificent player, a great player and one of the best nines in the world”, said the Spanish manager, before personally congratulating the team Millionaire in the event that your arrival is confirmed.

Luis Suárez signed with Atlético de Madrid in September 2020 (Reuters)

“I think it’s the best nine I’ve seen and known, and I congratulate River if he really takes it because it was a great acquisition as a person and as a footballer”, acknowledged Cerezo about Luis Suárez’s stay in the Spanish capital.

The gunman arrived at the entity, from Barcelona, ​​the September 23, 2020 and was the main protagonist in the consecration of the title of that season of Atlético de Madrid in which in his first year he scored 21 goals in 32 games played by league.

“Luis Suárez can give a lot to River because he is a goalscorer and has an incredible nose for goal. He is a magnificent player, I imagine that if River wants him, the coach will have to finally decide if he has to go or not”, he considered.

“The joy and the impression that Suárez caused in Madrid was magnificent and amazing, he is a player who has dated everyone loving him. Everyone chanted his name, he left here an unforgettable memory for all the fans”, he assured.

Luis Suárez became a free agent after leaving Atlético de Madrid (Reuters)

When asked about his arrival at the Argentine team, Cerezo stated: “Normally all the teams want to reinforce themselves with good players and Luis Suárez is a great player. He has been great for Atlético de Madrid… with that I say everything, he is a great person and an excellent player”.

With the pass in his possession, the scorer charrúa he is taking the time to take his next step in professional football. The truth is your decision will be entirely linked to your next goalthat of arriving in the best possible way at the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will begin on November 21.

