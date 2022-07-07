The president of Barcelona acknowledged that he had a meeting with the representative of Cristiano Ronaldo

(Gettyimages)

The continuity of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Manchester United is becoming the novel of Europe’s summer transfer market again. After the resolution of the future of Kylian Mbappé, and the signing of Erling Haaland by Manchester City, now the luso grabs the spotlight after the English press revealed his intention to leave Old Trafford.

After being absent from the first training sessions of the preseason, the rumors about his departure continue to intensify, and with them also what his possible destination would be. Among the candidates, the most powerful sound is the Bayern Munich and the Chelseaalthough in recent times, Barcelona, ​​a historic rival of Real Madrid, where the Portuguese spent nine years, appeared incredibly.

Based on this information, the president azulgrana was consulted about this possibility and in his explanation He acknowledged that he had a meeting with his representative, super agent Jorge Mendes.

Jorge Mendes is the representative of Cristiano Ronaldo (Reuters)

“I had a dinner on Monday with Jorge Mendes, yes, and we talked about the market in general. Alemany (Sports Director) could not come but Yuste (Vice President) could, “said the manager in the middle of the presentation of Franck Kessie as a new footballer culé.

“¿Cristiano? I’m not going to talk about players who came out of the meeting. I’m not going to say if he offered me a player or not. It is always interesting to talk to him, he is a great agent, ”explained Laporta, trying to directly avoid the journalist’s question.

It should be noted that in addition to CR7, Mendes also represents other players as Francis Trincao y Nico Gonzalez (currently Barça players) or Bernard Silva (from City), which was loud in the surroundings of the Camp Nou.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not show up for Manchester United’s first training session (Reuters)

“I’m not going to talk about players in one way or another, it could be misunderstood. All footballers deserve respect. It does not contribute anything to the interests of Barça. We have to respect the players who have a contract with other teams”, declared Laporta after a new concern from another chronicler about the speculations about Cristiano Ronaldo.

The top scorer in the history of the Champions League has a contract with the Red Devils until June 30, 2023 but, according to the British media, his wish is to emigrate from the club after being excluded from participating in Europe’s top club competition by finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Apparently, the Portuguese, 37 years old, he wants to continue competing at the highest level for the remainder of his career and, with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on the horizon, he wants to arrive fully fit to face this event, which could be his last, in the best possible way.

KEEP READING

Cristiano Ronaldo sells his impressive private plane: how much is it worth

The pass market bomb? In Spain they assure that Cristiano Ronaldo negotiates with Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo did not show up for Manchester United’s first training session and fueled rumors of his departure