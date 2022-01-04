The president of Barcelona excited the supporters with the arrival of Erling Haaland: “Everything is possible”

Barcelona officially presented Ferran Torres (Efe)

The FC Barcelona announced his first signing in January this Monday with the official presentation of the Spanish attacker Ferran Torres, from Manchester City. In an act that took place at the Camp Nou, the player jumped onto the pitch to be received by 13,000 fans and later a press conference began in which President Joan Laporta also participated.

In it, in addition to the questions referring to the far right, there were also inquiries related to the rumors circulating in the market about one of the best strikers today, Erling Haaland, who recently assured that his sporting future would be in Spain.

Although the top manager did not want to speak directly about the 21-year-old Norwegian, he considered that “everything is possible”, regarding the incorporation of big names in the institution.

Haaland could put an end to his stage within Borussia Dortmund (Efe)

“Mateu (Alemany, Sports Director) has explained it very well. The next season is being planned, of course. The technical secretariat does not cease in its effort to build a great team. It is our responsibility, everything is possible if done right and I’m sure it will turn out very well, “Laporta said.

“What I want to say is work is done to have a competitive team and we started with Ferran, fundamental for us and Xavi who supported the operation from the first moment. We are aware of the market, we continue to be a reference in the market and recovering the weight in world football and all the great players contemplate the possibility of coming to Barça “, continued on the hypothetical arrival of great footballers to the club.

After a new question about whether it is possible to hire a benchmark with a high market value, the president culé He preferred to be cautious: “You would allow me not to talk about players because it does not benefit us, all it does is increase their value. We are working to strengthen ourselves and we are working on that ”.

Ferran Torres is officially Barcelona’s new footballer (Reuters)

“We continue to be a reference. And we have returned, wanting to do very well. It is what we do every day, so that Barça regains the specific weight that it must have. And I perceive it, and a proof is Ferran. It shows that Barça continues to be a reference. The resurgence is a reality and the market has realized it ”, he declared.

On the new incorporation, that like Dani Alves could start playing from this 2022, he stated: “Today is a great day. Ferran Torres has shown a lot of desire to come to Barça, I want to thank you. And also thank everyone who has been working so that Ferran comes to play with us, especially Mateu Alemany, Rafa Yuste, Jordi Cruyff and their representatives ”.

