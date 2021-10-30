The president of Barcelona launched a harsh phrase against Koeman: how much will the club have to pay him

Koeman during his last days at Barcelona FC (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

The president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, referred to the output of Ronald Koeman in the last hours. The highest authority of the Catalan entity was critical of the situation of the outgoing DT and although he did not want to refer to the amount of the settlement that will correspond to him, the figure was filtered by the Spanish media.

“If it should have gone before? Possibly yes. Having seen what is seen, it is easier to analyze it. I might have had to decide sooner, but we understood that Koeman deserved a confidence margin. It was a way to motivate the coach and the team. Possibly we should have decided earlier and I take responsibility for this decision. The situation was untenable. We had entered into a dangerous drift in which we could disengage from everything “.

As revealed by some European media, Barça will have to resolve a debt of approximately 12 million euros to complete Koeman’s game. The Blaugrana priest avoided giving numbers, but commented: “The amount is under contract confidentiality, but it is important. It is a question that will be resolved by both parties. The relationship with Koeman is a good one from us. We communicate to you with all due respect. The situation was untenable and he told me that he partly understood. Negotiations for its termination are going well. We will respect the rights of both parties so that he is satisfied ”.

Laporta referred to the departure of the Dutch DT (EFE / Alejandro García)



Laporta shared a reflection on the current situation of the team: “A change has been made because the results have not accompanied Koeman. The philosophy is clear: a genuine style of playing soccer that has given us maximum success. Sergi knows this template thoroughly and will be able to work with it. We wish him every success. The football department is working to incorporate a new coach. Rushing is never good counselor ”.

On the departure of the Dutch, he specified: “We fired Koeman after the Rayo game. We are very grateful for taking the technical direction of the first team at a time of maximum difficulty. He is a Barça great and we will always remember him. He takes a Copa del Rey and if he has not continued longer it has been because of the results. The situation was already untenable. We are alive in the League and in the Champions League and we have the Copa del Rey. We have full confidence in Sergi until we close the new coach, that if you allow me, we will reserve him ”.

LAPORTA AND THE CHANCE OF HIRING XAVI

Xavi Hernández, the one targeted in Barcelona to succeed Koeman (REUTERS / Ibraheem Al Omari)

· “I have been speaking with Xavi since the election campaign and contact has never been broken. What are we talking about? They are private conversations between friends (laughs) “

· “It is in a very interesting process. I have very good references from people who are very close to him and who know him more than I do. Months ago, when Koeman was given room, he had already been talking to Xavi. I know what you think of the team we have and what you want to do “

· “I have always said that Xavi will train Barça one day. He is a person who lives for football, he belongs to Barça and has it as a priority objective in his life. What I think is that I have a very good relationship with him and that he has a magnificent environment. We’ll see how everything evolves “

KEEP READING:

While negotiating with Xavi, Barcelona announced who will be the interim manager who will replace Koeman

A former PSG star defended Neymar and pointed out against Messi: “He has six Ballons d’Or and he’s not so extraordinary”

The deep and hilarious conference of Coudet in Celta, which went viral: “I grabbed them from psychologists”