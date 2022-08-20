The president of Nacional tells the secrets of the arrival of Luis Suárez: surprise trip, meeting between moving boxes and a salary request

José Fuentes was elected in 2021 as president of the National Football Club. Photo: National Football Club

A businessman who played futsal. A soccer coach who no longer works. A student teacher who did not want to continue. Jose Fuentes is many things, but his name became truly relevant in Uruguayan sport when he was elected as president of the National Soccer Club in 2021. His term did not start with the performance he would have wanted – seeing how his traditional rival took the local championship in the last date—but the best was yet to come.

Between comings and goings with Gallardo to get to River Plate, Luis Suárez commented in an interview that he was hurt because Nacional, the club in which he trained as a footballer, had not consulted about his situation. While journalists and fans criticized the Pistolero through social networks, Fuentes decided to write him a message and start a “respectful relationship” that would lead to a historic pass and the unexpected return of an idol to his club. On Tuesday, July 26, the president broke the news: Luis Suárez was a Nacional player.

In an interview with Infobae, Fuentes talked about the details of the transfer, how his trip to Spain was to seduce the player, how he experienced the uncertainty after the arrival of offers “difficult to refuse” and the feeling that the club experiences after the initial euphoria. “The joy of the people is brutal. If they are crazy, they even ask me for photos, ”he declared.

He also referred to the complaints directed towards some players on the campus for an alleged case of sexual abuse.

-What did you think when you heard that interview in which Luis Suárez said he was “surprised” because they hadn’t called him from Nacional during the period in which he was looking for a team?

-I had two options: either get angry and respond to anger with anger or try to turn that moment of crisis into an opportunity. It seemed to me that, even though he didn’t show it at the time, he would have wanted Nacional to give him that affection that he later gave him. What I tried was to generate a relationship and that’s how it was. After the interview I sent him a message telling him that we were very interested in his presence and I also told him that, if there had been an omission, it had been mine for not having assumed the possibility of him coming to the club. From there we began to exchange messages and then the fans did what was missing, which was to show him all the love they feel for him.

-What was the next step?

-I traveled to Spain without saying anything. I went to visit him at his house to make him see that Nacional’s interest was genuine. It seemed to me that if the president went there it was one more sign that Nacional was really interested in having him. Only then did I realize that there was a chance, because he had been moved by the show of affection he had received, the support of his family and, on the other hand, that Nacional could offer him competition from day one. Between what he put in by the fans and everything he left aside in terms of the proposals he had, this could happen, which is quite miraculous. It’s crazy what man generates.

-How was the meeting you held in Madrid?

-I didn’t tell him I was going and I didn’t know if he was going to be in Madrid or Barcelona. I arrived in Madrid at 5 in the morning and I stayed at the airport because maybe I had to go to Barcelona; he just moved the other day. At about 11 he answered the phone and we agreed to meet in the afternoon. He received me at his house in the middle of moving and we were talking for approximately 50 minutes.

-Would it have been possible to reach this agreement without the support of the fans?

-For me it was impossible. I could have gone to Madrid several times but if the support of the fans was not behind it —with the move that was practically revolutionary, being a trend on Twitter for almost a month and touring the world’s media— it would have been impossible.

-How did you handle the amount of rumors that circulated about Suárez’s pass?

-I always managed to maintain respect… I never backed away and I was very careful not to say anything different from what we had talked about or generate expectations, because the most certain possibility was that the agreement would not happen. I didn’t want to sell smoke either. I think it was important to build that trust.

-When did you begin to notice that the negotiations were advancing and how did they affect the other proposals?

-It was Suárez himself who gave me more and more certainties, until two days before closing my world almost fell apart. He had told me that he was close to saying yes and that on Sunday (July 24) he would make the final decision. I sensed that the answer was going to be positive for everything we had been talking about, but two interesting offers came to him. I saw them and they were very difficult to reject. However, she put his and his family’s feelings first and told them no. On Tuesday (July 26) he told me that he was going to publish a video thanking the fans and that after that I could give the news publicly.

-What weighed more in the gunman’s decision?

-I think it was the affection that the fans sent him, added to the fact that his family told him that he wanted to come to Uruguay. That was decisive, it was what he needed to convince himself. He left a lot of money on the table. The other thing that he played in his favor is that his great objective is to get to the World Cup well and this gives him the possibility of being close to the Celeste Complex and in direct contact with the Uruguayan National Team. When I made him an offer above what the rest of the players earn, he told me that he wanted to earn the same as the entire squad and that he wanted the same conditions. That’s when I realized that this was serious.

-How did it affect the level of partners and sales of shirts?

-Since the movement began, the club has received 8,000 members, although they are not all new. Many people stopped paying during the pandemic and now they have been reactivated… Between 500 and 600 seats were sold. Regarding the shirts, we will have sold between 5,000 and 6,000 nationwide. Selling that amount in the Uruguayan market can take a year… With Suárez, what is normally sold in 10 or 12 months was sold in less than a month, and this is just beginning. We also had to limit the sale because we did not have stock. Only at the end of August will the large items arrive that will be able to be sold en masse. There is already a presale list with thousands of people signed up.

-Do you feel that the fact that you have come to the Uruguayan League gives another level and interest to the entire league at an international level?

-Absolutely. Nacional filled Parque Central three games in a row and one was with the team that was last in the championship. In addition, as a direct effect, Peñarol – which is very bad – also sold a lot of tickets. The entire league was hierarchized with his arrival. Today the whole world is watching what is happening in Uruguay. On Sunday we went to play in a stadium whose conditions were very precarious and photos of the place circulated around the world. Obviously it’s because of the Suarez effect.

-How do you assess the impact of Suárez on the team at a football level?

-Good. He is just getting back into shape. He came in very good physically but he was out of football form. On Sunday he played the 90 minutes and the second half was very good, with 4 or 5 moves that made the difference. In the previous games he entered little for reasons that he coordinated with the coach; no one knows better than him how he is. From a soccer point of view, I have no doubt that he is going to add a lot to the national side. When one is at the top for so many years, those next to you can only receive benefits.

-How do you see the team? Had he been armed with a view to winning the Copa Sudamericana?

-The squad was put together to win everything in Uruguay as a great team that is National, but in the end we took a big hit. What happens is that the arrival of Suárez magnified everything… But it is the same team that is first in the annual table. We did not put together something different for the South American, it is a squad according to the possibilities of Nacional. The team works well at the local level but there is a clear difference with the Brazilian teams that is becoming more and more noticeable. It is even noticeable between Brazil and Argentina. The championships are becoming very unequal.

-At some point did you worry that the arrival of Suárez would deconcentrate the team?

-I don’t know if the word is to deconcentrate, but obviously it takes your focus away for a moment. It is true that it was a shock that in Uruguay we are not used to, but I think it was all positive. They are all delighted to play with Suárez because it is also a way to value themselves. His arrival was a phenomenon that I had never seen in Uruguay.

-How are the days of Luis Suárez training in Uruguay?

-It changed us everything, but he has the humility of the great ones. He himself now shares a room with Brian Ocampo, as all players do… He trains like one more, wins like one more and does not have or want any kind of additional benefit. He puts a lot to make them feel like one of them despite his career. We had to tighten the security… What happens is that these idols find it very difficult to have a normal life, because sometimes the affection ends up being a bit of harassment, so we have to try to take care of that and give them the privacy they deserve. .

How long will you be in the team?

-Until the end of the year.

-How did the club experience and experience this situation of euphoria, expectation and then two heavy defeats?

-The joy of the people is brutal. If they are crazy they even ask me for photos. Obviously we had the blow of the Copa Sudamericana because people generated illusions. Suárez is an excellent player but he is not a magician either. If you play against a team superior to yours, you’re going to lose, as happened to us… Perhaps it was a blow from reality. The Brazilian teams have that: one day they wake up inspired and they are different. Atlético Goianiense is in the middle of the Brazilian table and beat us in the series 4-0… That reflects the difference between Uruguayan and Brazilian football. This was a big blow that we had a hard time assimilating, but now people are beginning to feel the same energy again that they were with for a month and a half.

-Currently, a possible case of sexual abuse by two club players and a third who is no longer is being investigated, what is known?

-I have no idea because the club did not receive any formal complaint. For now I only know the rumors and I will comment when I have something official. The only thing I can say is that it is surprising that the news appeared the day after we lost. That is significant. We were eliminated from the Sudamericana and the next day a journalist appeared with this news.

