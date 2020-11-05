The President of Nepal honored General MM Narwane with the rank of ‘General of Nepalese Army’

New Delhi / Kathmandu: Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday conferred the honorary title of General Rank of the Nepalese Army to MM Narwane, Chief General of the Indian Army. This tradition continues for the last several years. General MM Narwane will meet Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday. The Chief of the Indian Army has arrived there on a three-day visit to Nepal. Also Read – Defense Minister’s direct message to China, India will protect its sovereignty, integrity amidst challenges at the border

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane met his Nepalese counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa and discussed ways to further deepen the existing relations of cooperation and friendship between the two armies.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Indian Ambassador Vinay M. Quatra and other senior officials of both the countries attended the ceremony. It is a decades-old tradition that reflects the strong relationship between the two armies. He was honored at a function organized at the President’s official residence ‘Sheetalnivas’ in Kathmandu and during this he was also presented with a sword.

This tradition started in 1950. General KM Cariappa was the first Indian Army Chief to be awarded this title in 1950. In January last year, President Ram Nath Kovind gave the title of Honorary General of the Indian Army to General Purna Chandra Thapa, the Chief of the Nepalese Army in New Delhi.

According to a statement released by the Indian embassy here, General Narwane met President Bhandari after the ceremony and thanked him for the honor. He also discussed measures to increase bilateral cooperation. He was accompanied by Indian Ambassador Quatra.

At the invitation of General Thapa, General MM Narwane is currently in Kathmandu on a three-day visit. His visit is largely aimed at strengthening the relations between the two countries. Relations between the two countries have become tense over the border dispute. He met Thapa at his office here.

According to a statement by the Nepal Army Headquarters, “They discussed measures to further strengthen the existing bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two armies apart from issues of bilateral interest.”

The statement said that they were also made aware of the history and current roles of the Nepali army. Narwane, who arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday, attended various programs organized at the Army Headquarters on Thursday. In the morning after paying tribute to the martyrs at the Army Pavilion, he was given the ‘Guard of Honor’ at the Army Headquarters. He also planted a tree at the army headquarters as per the tradition of earlier senior military visitors.

General Narwane also handed over ventilators, ambulances and medical equipment for the two ‘field’ hospitals of the Nepalese Army. Thapa

Presented a 100,000 medical mask made in Nepal and a statue of Lord Buddha to Naravane as a symbol of peace.

Let us know that on May 8, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an important 80 km long road connecting Dharchula to Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand. After that, relations between the two countries got tense.

Nepal protested against the opening of the road, claiming that it passes through its territory. After this Nepal showed Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its share. India had reacted sharply after Nepal released the map, saying it was a “one-sided act”. India warned Nepal that the “artificial growth” of regional claims would not be acceptable to it.