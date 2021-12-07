The president of Sampdoria was arrested for tax crimes

The president of Sampdoria in the preview of an official match of the Italian team in Serie A (Photo: Getty)

Italy woke up convulsed by the news that involved the president of the Sampdoria, Massimo Ferrero. The head of the Genoese club has been arrested for corporate crimes and bankruptcy, in an investigation involving other five people, as reported by local media.

The 70-year-old leader was transferred to jail after being arrested by members of the Guardia de Finanza (financial police) by order of the Paola’s Office (Calabria, southern Italy), who is in charge of the investigation.

The Italian businessman, owner of the Sampdoria since 2014 and also active in the film market, he is accused of corporate crimes and bankruptcy. His antecedents go back from the same day he acquired the sports entity, since the June 12, 2014, date on which he became the club’s maximum creditor, he was accused of financial fraud and the judge of the preliminary hearing definitively sentenced the manager to one year and 10 months for the crime of fraudulent bankruptcy, in addition to paying part of the airline’s bankruptcy debts Livingston Energy Flight.

Passionate about cinema, Ferrero it was production manager on 14 films shot between the 1970s and 1990s (Velvet Hands, Bertoldo, Bertoldino and Cacasenno, Ultra and The tragedy of a ridiculous man among others) and also stood out as Executive producer of in a score of films (The barbarians, Goodbye and thank you, Felipe has blue eyes and Free cuba are some feature films). While his acting career is not so remembered despite having participated in ten feature films (Poor but rich, that’s the way it is, all the women in my life and Stationary mail Tinto Brass are some works in which he worked).

It should be noted that the detention of the president will not affect the Sampdoria, which currently occupies the 15th place in the Serie A standings, with 15 points that keep them far from qualifying places for international competitions and put their fight for permanence at risk.

In addition, five other people close to Massimo Ferrero, including his daughter, Vanessa Ferrero, and his son-in-law, for whom house arrests have been ordered for the time being.

