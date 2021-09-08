The president of the Spanish League: “Cristiano and Neymar left and it seemed like a catastrophe, but I don’t worry about Messi because we have Vinicius”

Argentine striker Lionel Messi, during his appearance this Sunday at the Camp Nou. EFE / Andreu Dalmau / Archive



The president of the Spanish League, Javier Tebas, recognized that the march of Lionel Messi al Paris Saint Germain “it hurt“, But clarified that the presence of the star”It is not essential”To guarantee the sustainability of the first division tournament in that country.

The leader admitted that the departure of the captain of the Argentine team “it was a bit traumatic”And wasted irony towards the directive of the Barcelona: “It has very intelligent people running the club and with the latest decisions they are making it shows”.

The League approved in the last hours a operating agreement with the CVC investment fund, of which nor Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atlhetic de Bilbao will participate, so that They will not charge the percentage corresponding to the injection of money planned for the entire competition, about 2,100 million euros.

“Barcelona would have had about 275 million that did not hurt. Of that money, about 40 million could be used to retain Messi or to invest in the squad. By objecting to this agreement, you will not receive anything”, He explained Thebes in a virtual press conference after the Assembly that authorized the arrival of the investment by 38 positive votes against 4 negative.

The director of the Iberian competition assured that they have “worked a lot so that Messi does not leave”Of Spain, although it safeguarded the future of the competition by virtue of the value of audiovisual rights.

“There is no clause in our audiovisual contracts that says that they are going to pay us less because Messi is not there. We recently signed an agreement with ESPN for the next 8 years and there was no such requirement. Who knows how many footballers there may be in 8 years?”, He exemplified.

“In La Liga we always want to have the best. Stars matter, they help but they are not essential. Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mess have leftand … ”, he recalled.

The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, during the press conference offered after the Extraordinary General Assembly of said entity, which approved this Thursday the ‘LaLiga Impulso’ project, which includes the agreement with the international CVC fund. EFE / LaLiga / Guillermo Martínez



Javier Tebas He also said that for him “what both PSG and the Super League are doing is so dangerous“And that in the face of the departure of great figures such as Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos the tournament”will have the opportunity to grow with many young players”.

“Not only do I miss Messi and Ramos, I miss Cristiano, Ronaldo. Nobody is essential, I worry about working on growing”, He declared. And a few moments later he made fun of the PSG squad: “It looks like The League of Legends because of the age of some of its players”.

Regarding the Parisian club, the manager stated that “there are some objective data that are not sustainable”In your project. “Currently the PSG spends more than 500 million euros in salaries, with the losses due to Covid and the decrease in television income in France, that is unsustainable“, argument.

“We denounced PSG and (Manchester) City a few years ago and obviously it is something that we will start again”, He stressed Thebes about his crusade against the so-called club-states which he called “enemies” like the Superliga.

Regarding the development of this season and the fight for the La Liga title, Tebas analyzed that again there will be a close competition and the definition will be given at the end of the campaign. “What is happening in recent seasons will continue to happen. We saw Sevilla last year fighting for the title until the penultimate round and I think this situation is going to be repeated, I don’t know if with the same Sevilla or other clubs”, He concluded.

