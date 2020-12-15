The Presidential Years: Because of this, Abhijeet, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, wants to stop the publication of his father’s last book

Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, cited some of the media reports as ‘inspired’, citing his father’s memoir. Abhijeet Mukherjee on Tuesday urged the publisher to stop publishing this book until his written consent. Former MP Abhijeet also said that he has written a letter to Rupa Prakashan, which was publishing it, to stop publication of the book ‘The Presidential Years’. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee’s son said to stop the publication of Pranab Mukherjee’s book on Abhijeet-Sharmistha’s fight over the publication of Pranab Mukherjee’s book, twitter said, daughter protested

In fact, according to the excerpts of the book released in the media on behalf of the publication, Mukherjee has mentioned many things in his experiences as President and references in the leadership of Congress. According to public excerpts, Mukherjee has written that after he became president, the Congress deviated from the political direction and some party members believed that if he had become the Prime Minister in 2004, he would have lost the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Does not matter

Mukherjee had written the memoir 'The Presidential Years' before his death. This book, published by Rupa Publications, was to be available to readers from January 2021. Mukherjee died at the age of 84 on 31 July due to health complications after the corona virus infection.

I, the Son of the author of the Memoir “The Presidential Memoirs” request you to kindly stop the publication of the memoir as well as motivated excerpts which is already floating in certain media platforms without my written consent.1 / 3 – Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) December 15, 2020

Abhijeet tweeted, tagging ‘Roopa Prakashan’ and its managing director Kapish Mehra, ‘Being the son of the author of the memoir, I urge all of you to come across this book and parts of the media without my consent. Stop publishing the excerpts. ‘He said,’ My father is not in this world. I want to study the contents of the book because of his son, because I believe that if my father were alive, he would have done the same. ‘

The former Congress MP said, ‘In such a situation, I urge you all to stop publication of this book immediately without my written consent till I have studied it. I have already sent a detailed letter to you about this. ‘Abhijeet’s tweet has not yet received any response from Mehra and his publication.

