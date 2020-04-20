“The pressure is on us!” Beat the Chasers star Mark Labbett on how new format reverses roles

Beat the Chasers is ITV’s newest quiz present based mostly on the award-winning format, The Chase.

The five-part recreation present sees the nation’s favorite quizzers workforce as much as see if anybody can topple all 5 of them without delay.

Host Bradley Walsh is there to pick members of the studio viewers to compete in the Money Builder.

There, they’ve the probability to financial institution £5,000 but when they get the first query incorrect, they’re out.

The contestants then must threat it for a biscuit as they select whether or not they need to play towards two, three, 4 or all 5 Chasers – those that gamble their data could have the probability to win as much as £100,000.

Questions are then flipped between the Chasers and the contestant – if the gamers get a query incorrect, the clock begins to tick… whoever runs out of time first is the loser.

And based on Mark “The Beast” Labbett, the tables have effectively and really turned on the Chasers.

Talking forward of the present’s launch, he defined: “The important thing factor is the time benefit – the fewer Chasers they face the extra of a time benefit they’ve bought. As a result of we’re taking part in catch up, the pressure is at all times on us.”

Paul “The Sinnerman” Sinha agreed, including: “It’s function reversal. All of the sudden the Chasers are the ones underneath pressure. The sport play is completely different, the methods are completely different.”

They usually could also be a pressure to be reckoned with, however fellow Chaser Jenny Ryan says they’ve a protracted solution to go.