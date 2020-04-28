The Price Is Right’s George Gray Is Recovering After A Serious ‘Brush With Dying’

We have been listening to about quite a lot of well being crises currently, however as a result of lots of these are instantly associated to 1 factor, it may be straightforward to neglect that plenty of us are nonetheless coping with no matter well being points have been doable earlier than The Inside Occasions started. The Price is Proper announcer George Gray has had fairly the scary time currently, as he is been preventing his means again from a severe “brush with loss of life” that is resulted in a number of surgical procedures, however he’s lastly recovering.