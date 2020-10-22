The price of inflation will not be able to stop the onion, the Indian government will rein in, know what is the preparation

Onion Price: In view of the sudden increase in onion prices, the central government has now announced relaxation of import rules to curb onion prices, which will reduce onion prices. Along with this, the central government is also preparing to make onions available in the market from buffer stock, so that onion can be made available to the people at a reasonable price during the festival season. In the last ten days, onion prices have increased by 12 per cent. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut tweeted to the Mumbai Police – ‘Maharashtra’s Pappupro’ is what you miss so much … know the reason

Along with this, the government has instructed all Indian High Commissions to contact traders in the respective countries in this regard. So that more and more onions can be imported into the country. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, it has been said that this relaxation in the rules for import of onions will continue till December 15. Along with this, the central government has issued onions to the central reserves and state governments, successful from the buffer stock, it will be increased further.

Maharashtra: Onion prices surge in Pune after crops were damaged due to rainfall in various parts of country. A trader says "Price has increased as supply from farms is affected due to rain. Price of onion that was around Rs 70 / kg last week increased to Rs 120 / kg today "(21.10) pic.twitter.com/wkFO6KcJXz – ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

The Consumer Ministry says that onion prices have jumped in the last ten days. Let us know that onion prices have reached Rs 51.95 per kg, this is 12 percent more than the price of last year in this period. The government says that the government is constantly trying to curb the rising prices of onions. It also includes a ban on exports.

The government says that there are many reasons for the sudden increase in onion prices. Among them, heavy rains in several districts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are also a big reason. Because, the kharif crop was spoiled because of rain. With this, onion storage is also damaged. According to the ministry, she is insisting on increasing the availability in the market.