The price of your graphics card based on its performance is lower than what you paid, and now you can check it

The precio of the graphics cardslike that of other computer components, is always prone to huge changes. Peripherals, for example, usually see their price decrease over the months and years, and their replacement by other models usually arrives over time while both can still coexist.

GPUs have been on an upward trend for the past few years, fueled by the pandemic, semiconductor crisis and the rise of cryptocurrencies. However, the price of these components should be lower. We are not talking about the inflation produced by this period of crisis, but rather that its base price, the one that we should pay for its pure and simple performance, would have to be lower and that’s it we can check it.

The 3DCenter medium has collected the entire NVIDIA RTX 30 series and AMD RX models to analyze the sale price to the public and what is the one we should have paid. To do this, you have compared the retail price and the performance obtained to 4K —a standard today for the GPU world— to draw a line of what they call a “fair price.” For example, the input range of the green company with its RTX 3050 that has brought many headaches, it should cost only 21 euros less if we look at its performance.

If we go up in the table, the model RTX 3090 Tithe last to arrive at the party of the NVIDIA 30 family, has a retail price of 1,999 euros, while, based on its performance, we should not pay more than 814 dollars, a close price to the 769,34 euros. In fact, not everything is a downward trend, we also find that we pay less for something that should be more expensive. The case of the RTX 3060 Tithe cheapest model and with the best quality-price results, should be placed 30 euros more expensive given its 4K performance of what we pay for in stores.

In the case of AMD, the situation is similar, with the exception that there is not a single model for which we are paying less than we should, unlike NVIDIA. The upper groups, crowned by the RX 6950 XT or RX 6900 XT, would not have to exceed the 800 euros. Meanwhile, the lower X-rays have had to be analyzed under a 1080p resolution since in superior qualities they have nothing to do.

As the German portal has commented, one thing is the retail price and another is the price based on performance. The assembly of the GPUs, the labor and even the percentage of profit for sale are already included in the price, as well as VAT in many countries. Even so, it is always curious to see how much of “inflated” is the price of something we buy.