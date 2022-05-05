The “pride” that Boca made him feel and the “pressure” for Riquelme’s trip to La Paz: 7 phrases from Battaglia after the victory against Always Ready

Sebastián Battaglia left very satisfied with the performance of Boca Juniors in the 1-0 victory against Always Ready at the height of La Paz. “They played a great first half, I’m proud”, the coach said at the press conference.

“It was a great first half, according to what had been thought. We were able to make a difference and we left very satisfied, because we were smart to mark the game and the complements. I am proud of the players, because it is very important and very difficult to play at heightnot everyone has the chance to win at altitude and that’s why I’m proud of the group that knew how to play and win on this difficult court”, he repeated.

About playing at height, Battaglia indicated that the plan was “to have order, to know the rival’s defects and try to take advantage of them in the best way”. Likewise, he explained that he always complicates: “I have played at height and after the wear and tear that one makes in an action, It takes you longer to recover than on the flat. We also had several actions to be able to increase the result”.

Incidents of the match between Always Ready (Bolivia) vs Boca Juniors (Argentina) for the Copa Libertadores de América, played at the Hernando Siles stadium. PHOTO/Daniel MIRANDA/APG

About the next meetings and above all the parity in Group EBattaglia expressed: “It’s very even. Our victory positions us very well, we know where we should continue and we have to respond at home”. In turn, she spoke of the presence of the vice president of Boca Juniors, Juan Román Riquelme, in Bolivia. In that sense, Seba denied that it is pressure. “It’s always important that you support what it means to the club. It shows that we are all in wanting to do things well, pulling in the same direction, it is a motivation, it is not a pressure. It’s good that he and the boys from the Council are with us”.

Other phrases by Sebastian Battaglia:

“The important thing is to have scoring chances and to open the goal for a midfielder. We have to sharpen our aim and be calmer, but getting to goal position and having situations is important”.

“The height I only felt when I climbed the ladder and I don’t play anymore (laughs). Yes she feels ”.

For his part, the author of the winning goal through the penalty kick, Eduardo Toto Salvio, He stated: “We always knew how to handle it. We knew it was going to be difficult, but we had the ball, we knew how to use it, knowing when to attack and when not to. We played a complete match and it is fair that we take the victory. We played an intelligent game when the height weighed on us, when the minutes passed we had to know when to go on the attack and with what speed, because the return was a gift to you”.

Other phrases of Toto Salvio:

“Regarding my position, I feel comfortable both on the right and on the left. I have no problems, I come feeling comfortable and confident”.

“For the squad it is very important and good to add three. We have to continue like this, step by step.”

“It’s a shame not to be able to count on those suspended (due to the scandal in the last edition against Atlético Mineiro). They are players of experience and a lot of quality. Soon we will have them and they will help us for the upcoming games. Those of us who are here have to leave everything for when they join.”

“I have been feeling good physically and emotionally, with a lot of confidence. The truth is that I take the injury as something past. I had worked a lot to be able to return well and today, thank God, I feel full. I hope to help the team whenever Seba needs me, here I am”.

