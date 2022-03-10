The primary legitimate pictures of Obi-Wan Kenobi are proven, which display us the brand new villain of the collection

we will be able to in any case throw the primary legitimate take a look at Obi-Wan Kenobithe following Famous person Wars collection to air on Disney+.

The image presentations us to the villain of the collection, referred to as Inquisitor Reva, who’s performed by way of Queen’s Gambit actress Moses Ingram. Even if she hasn’t picked up a lightsaber but, we are certain to look the unique flash of a purple blade quickly.

Leisure Weekly unearths this primary take a look at the Inquisitor:

Because the force-sensitive Inquisitor Reva, Moses Ingram will turn out an impressive new foe in #ObiWanKenobi as she seeks out Jedi-in-hiding for the Empire. Director Deborah Chow and creator Joby Harold describe the nature as ruthlessly formidable. https://t.co/brdtgkB0J4 percent.twitter.com/XjXD0CXVky – Leisure Weekly (@EW) March 9, 2022

Talking to Leisure Weekly, the younger actress defined that Inquisitor Reva stocks some characteristics with Darth Vader and the Grand Inquisitor.

“They percentage a commonplace darkish aspect purpose“he defined.”They’re at the identical staff“.

Director Deborah Chow and screenwriter Joby Harold describe Inquisitor Reva as “ruthlessly formidable“.

Even if main points of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s plot are being saved underneath wraps, it’s most likely that that purpose is the extermination of the Jedi order after Order 66an army order issued by way of Darth Sidious that became the clone armies of the Galactic Republic in opposition to the Jedi.

What sort of Obi-Wan Kenobi do we meet in #ObiWanKenobi? Says Ewan McGregor: “We discover Obi-Wan originally of our tale fairly damaged, and faithless, and crushed, quite given up.” See extra FIRST LOOK footage and main points at the upcoming collection! https://t.co/brdtgkB0J4 percent.twitter.com/OrT90x13X4 – Leisure Weekly (@EW) March 9, 2022

“We discover Obi-Wan originally of our tale reasonably damaged, and with out religion, and defeated, quite given up.“mentioned Ewan McGregor, celebrity of the collection.

Witnessing the autumn of the Jedi order firsthand, it is simple to look how Obi-Wan can to find himself on this state of affairs. And whilst we all know outdated “Ben” turns into a hermit across the time of A New Hope, we will be able to’t lend a hand however suppose he nonetheless has slightly of a combat left in him.

Apparently, Inquisitor Reva is described as “pressure touchyas a substitute of pressure consumer, which most often signifies that the person has a herbal skill to make use of the Drive however has no longer but been educated. It is unclear if this will probably be a plot level within the subsequent collection… however may we see Vader or the Grand Inquisitor taking a scholar?

Then again, the legend of Famous person Wars, John Williams will go back to compose the track of Obi-Wan Kenobiwith a rematch deliberate for Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will celebrity Ewan McGregor as the enduring Jedi, and Hayden Christensen will seem as Darth Vader. They’re joined by way of Rupert Buddy, Kumail Nanjiani, Joel Edgerton and Moses Ingram. It’s going to premiere on Disney+ on Would possibly 25, 2022.