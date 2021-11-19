The primary symbol of GTA 6 might be hidden within GTA the Trilogy: be careful for this discovery

A unmarried symbol of a space within the GTA: San Andreas remastered model of the lately launched GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Version has sparked fan hypothesis that it’s, in reality, from the primary screenshot of the long run GTA 6.

Posted in GTA Boards, The picture is one of the wall footage of the Lil ‘Probe’Inn Inn in San Andreas And, relatively fittingly, it has spawned a brand new conspiracy concept: that Rockstar has deliberately included the primary symbol from GTA 6 into its newest remasters.

The Discord symbol, which you’ll be able to see within the tweet under (each as a screenshot of the sport and an artificially enhanced model), displays merely a entrance view of a nondescript space, albeit with a UFO striking over it. The intrigue comes from the truth that even probably the most ardent GTA enthusiasts appear to be not able to find the place that modeling of house has come from.

The prime quality of the visible components of the picture makes enthusiasts now not imagine that it got here from the brand new GTA trilogy, however it kind of feels that the home isn’t situated inside GTA V both. This has inevitably sparked a debate about the place the picture got here from and why Rockstar would come with it., particularly in a room filled with references to UFOs, one of the crucial well known focuses of the GTA collection for the elaboration of theories through the enthusiasts.

Earlier rumors steered that GTA 6 may go back to a Miami (Vice Town) -inspired situation, and any other GTA Boards consumer, igrobar, has situated an actual existence space in Boca Raton (situated simply north of Miami) that bears putting similarities to the screenshot. Rockstar is understood for reimagining real-life structures inside its fictional towns, and enthusiasts have clung to the concept that this symbol is a concrete clue from the surroundings.

As tempting as it’s to theorize, it is simply that for now: natural hypothesis. The picture may simply be unused idea artwork, environmental evidence, or simply a picture made or repurposed for the sport. Rockstar has been contacted for comments, recently unanswered.

If it is a picture of GTA 6 or now not, it kind of feels that we can have to attend a very long time to in point of fact play a brand new installment of the saga. Even though we realize it is in construction, fresh reviews have steered that the sport can be launched in 2024 or 2025, which coincides with Take-Two’s readiness for a barrage of huge sport releases. We have additionally heard that Dr. Dre is developing new tune for GTA, and that Rockstar has been running on some in point of fact superior new tech for NPCs.