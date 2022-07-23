The primary trailer for John Wick 4 is proven by means of marvel at San Diego Comedian-Con 2022, along side its authentic poster

The primary trailer and poster for John Wick 4 were published at San Diego Comedian-Con 2022 and provides us a sneak peek at one of the crucial thrilling battles Keanu Reeves might be coming into when this fourth installment hits theaters on March 24, 2023.

The trailer was once proven after Keanu Reeves crashed the Collider administrators panel that includes John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski.

You’ll be able to see the entire trailer right here:

John Wick, early within the photos, is requested by means of Hiroyuki Sanada’s Shimazu if he has “thought of the place this ends.” Subsequent, we meet the these days unknown Clancy Brown persona who might be the primary antagonist, Lance Riddick’s Charon, Ian McShane’s Winston, Invoice Skarsgard’s Marquis, Shamier Anderson’s Tracker, Donnie’s Caine Yen and the Bowery King by means of Laurence Fishburne.

He’s then advised that “no person, now not even you, can kill everybody.” It’s transparent that Shimazu has now not observed the former 3 movies.

The trailer follows the primary glance symbol appearing John Wick in the middle of a blur of candles, and now we have now much more of an concept of ​​what this installment might be like.

We now have additionally been in a position to look the primary poster of John Wick 4which stars Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, sometimes called Baba Yaga.