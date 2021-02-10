‘The Prince’s Voyage’ Arrives in U.S. With Shout! Studios

Prize-winning European animated function movie “The Prince’s Voyage” has been picked up for U.S. launch by Shout! Studios. The movie will probably be launched stateside throughout a number of media at an unspecified future date.

The movie (aka “Le Voyage de Prince”) was directed by French animator Jean-François Laguionie (“The Portray,” Cannes Palme d’Or successful brief movie “Rowing Throughout the Atlantic”) and Xavier Picard (“King Arthur and the Knight of Justice”). It was produced by Blue Spirit Productions (“My Life as a Zucchini”) and Melusine Productions (“Wolfwalkers”). Worldwide rights are represented by French gross sales company City Distribution Worldwide.

Tailored from the 1999 movie “A Monkey’s Story,” additionally by Laguione, “Voyage” is the story of an previous monkey prince who runs aground on an unknown shore and is taken in by a household that features a few scientists who had been banished from their group as a result of they consider in the existence of different monkey civilizations. Collectively they develop their information.

The movie had its world premiere on the Annecy animation pageant in mid-2019 and adopted that with appearances at Locarno and Chicago the identical 12 months, and at Rotterdam in 2020.

“ ‘The Prince’s Voyage’ is a wonderful and considerate movie and an thrilling journey that promotes acceptance and variety – a poignant, well timed theme,” stated Melissa Boag, Shout’s senior VP of household leisure.

“(It) is a vital social and ecological fable for younger and previous alike. We’re very completely satisfied that it discovered an awesome house in the US with Shout!, marking the twenty fifth territory the movie will probably be distributed in,” stated Louise Ronzet, head of gross sales at UDI.

The Shout! Manufacturing unit group is a specialty distributor and channels operator which has picked up European and Asian movies and TV collection for North American launch. Final 12 months it grew to become the North American house for the long-lasting Japanese “Ultraman” collection following a cope with Alliance Leisure / Mill Creek Leisure.