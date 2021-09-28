The princess of Japan leaves royalty to marry: the eternal announcement and the millionaire rejection

Princess Mako and her fiancé Kei Komuro (Courtesy EPA)

The princess of Japan Mako de Akishino, 29, and her partner, Kei Komuro, announced their marriage in 2017. However, due to complications arising within the royal environment, the wedding was postponed indefinitely. The main reason for the delay in the ceremony was the emergence of a legal dispute between Komuro’s mother and her ex-husband, in which he claimed a debt of up to 4 million yen, according to the newspaper. Japan Times.

Mako and Komuro They met in 2012, when they were both attending the Tokyo International Christian University. After 5 years of relationship, the couple made the decision to get married. This was not something minor since Japanese royal laws do not allow a female member of the royal family to marry a “commoner” without first giving up his royal titles and his place in the line of succession.

However, marriages of this style are rare but it has happened before. Mako will be the third princess to make the decision of leaving the royal family in order to marry his partner. The first time it happened in 1960, when Mako’s great-aunt did it, and the second time in 2005, when her aunt Nori did it.

In these cases, tradition states that the member who leaves the royal family and, with her, to all her privileges, you are entitled to a one-time payment from the government designed to help you start a new life. The amount of this payment is decided by the Economic Council of the Imperial House, made up of the Prime Minister and other government officials. It must then be approved by the cabinet.

Some estimates stipulate that the figure that Mako could access would be around 150 million yen, What are they $ 1.3 million . However, according to the information circulating, the princess would refuse to collect this payment . His reasons are not known, but some media such as public radio NHK they hold that it would have to do with public opinion criticism of her fiancé.

The couple’s plan is to get married in October of this year, having a ceremony very different from the traditional one and without the luxuries of royalty, and moving to New York at the end of the year to start your new life.

Earlier this year Komuro graduated from the Fordham University, located in New York, with the title of Doctor of Law. Now, awaiting the outcome of your exam bar -the examination that determines whether a lawyer can practice in your jurisdiction-, Komuro started working for a local law firm. Your continuity in the company and your promotion to the position of Lawyer depend on the result of the exam. Komuro’s career will be one of the economic pillars of the couple’s new life.

On the Mako side, it has a Diploma in Art and Cultural Heritage from Tokyo International Christian University plus a Master in Museum and Art Gallery Studies on the University of Leicester In England. It can be assumed, then, that his future will be linked to the world of art. For this, New York is one of the cities with the most labor and leisure offer.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government is analyzing different alternatives to meet the problem of the shrinking of the imperial family. The fact that only men can assume the throne and that women are expelled upon marriage made the line of succession increasingly narrow.

As of today, of the 18 imperial members, including former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko -who abdicated their functions in April 2019-, 13 are women and only three of the men meet the conditions to become emperor.

In this sense, the two alternatives that the Japanese government manages are, on the one hand, to allow women to continue within the lineage after marrying and, on the other, to allow the adoption of a male heir who has blood ties with the branches of some imperial family that was stripped of their titles in the reform of the constitution of 1947. However, and according to the macho tradition that surrounds royalty, the abolition of the salic law -the law that does not allow women to assume the throne- not discussed as an alternative.

