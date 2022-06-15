The principles of Embracer Group are untouchable: its CEO calms fans after the investment of Saudi Arabia

The Asian country injected 1,000 million dollars to acquire 8.1% of the company’s total capital.

Embracer Group has experienced some intense weeks in terms of negotiations. First, it surprised us by buying several western studios from Square Enix, including developers as powerful as Crystal Dynamics or Eidos Montreal. And, shortly after, confirmed the investment of 1,000 million dollars by Saudi Arabiawho will be done with 8,1% of the total capital of the company.

Embracer is built on the principles of freedom, inclusion, humanity and opennessLars WingeforsThis led to multiple doubts and questions on the part of the player community, since many criticize the policies of the Asian country around issues such as homosexuality and other human rights. That is why its CEO, Lars Wingeforshas recalled that the participation of Saudi Arabia will not change the principles of the Embracer Group.

The transaction with SGG will not change this in any way.Lars Wingefors“I want to clarify that Embracer will continue to be operated by me, our operating CEOs and management teams across the entire Group. Embracer is built on the principles of freedom, inclusion, humanity and openness. The transaction with SGG [Savvy Gaming Group, propiedad de un fondo de inversión pública del país] won’t change this in any way“, Says the manager in a letter published on the company’s official website.

Next, Wingefors recalls that the Saudi Arabian group only controls 8.1% of the total capital and a 5% majority vote, so they do not have enough power to carry out decisions on their own. In addition, the CEO explains that they are still looking for more groups to finance Embracer Group and therefore we can expect more news in this regard: “The initiatives to bring in more long-term investors do not stop with SGG, our active discussions with other potential strategic or non-strategic shareholders will continue, as indicated in our last quarterly report,” says Wingefors.

The gaming community has pointed out on multiple occasions Saudi Arabia’s moves around the video game industry. After all, the Asian country has starred in other news for its investment in such well-known companies as Capcom or Nintendo, which has reiterated the country’s intentions regarding its interest in this medium.

