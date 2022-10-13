The pro-Russian chief imposed by Putin in Kherson asked to evacuate civilians in the face of the Ukrainian counteroffensive: “Take your children and leave”

Vladimir Saldo’s request came as the successful Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the occupied territories progresses



Russian occupation authorities in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine called on Moscow on Thursday to evacuate civilians. of that territory annexed by Russia at the end of September and the target of a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian army.

“We ask that all the inhabitants of the Kherson region, who want to protect themselves from (Ukrainian) missiles, can go to other regions” Russians, the head of the regional occupation administration said on Telegram, Vladimir Balance.

“Take your children and go”, he exhorted in a speech broadcast on social networks.

balance requested Russia to provide the necessary “help” “to organize such a task”, and affirmed that he had proposed that, “in the first place” the evacuation of the inhabitants of the localities located on the banks of the river Dniproclosest to the front line.

Those residents will be taken to the Russian regions closest to Khersonhe indicated, citing the peninsula of Crimeaannexed in 2014 by Moscow, and the regions of Rostov, Krasnodar and Stavropol, in southern Russia.

The head of Kherson Vladimir Saldo, first from the left, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the pro-Russian heads of the Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions Denis Pushilin, Leonid Pasechnik, Yevgeny Balitsky, during the ceremony of annexation to Russia, less than two weeks ago (Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/REUTERS/file)

The announcement came a day after Ukraine claimed to have retaken five towns in the Kherson region.

for several weeksthe Ukrainian army is carrying out a counteroffensive in that territory southern Ukraine, annexed by Moscow and from which the kyiv troops claimed to have retaken more than 400 square kilometers in less than a week.

“Every day, the cities of the Kherson region are subjected to missile bombardment”Balance said Thursday. “These bombings cause serious damage, to the inhabitants in the first place,” he lamented.

DEFENSE SYSTEMS TO kyiv

Ukraine said on Wednesday that it had regained more territory in the south and welcomed the Western promise to deliver air defense systems to kyiv “as fast as we can” after days of intense Russian missile strikes.

A US-led group of around 50 countries held talks at NATO headquarters in Brussels and promised to deliver new anti-missile systems.

Ukraine is recovering from Russian attacks that have left dozens dead and wounded, as well as towns and cities without electricity or hot water across the country.

As Ukraine faces a barrage of Russian airstrikes, Britain said on Thursday it would supply drones and, for the first time, rockets capable of shooting down cruise missiles.

“The Rockets AMRAAM… will be delivered in the coming weeks for use with the air defense systems NASAMS pledged by the United States,” the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air interception missiles (REUTERS/Paul Hanna/file)

In an interview, the French president, Emmanuel Macronalso promised air defenses.

“We are going to deliver… radars, systems and missiles to protect them from these attacks”Macron said, adding that France was also negotiating to send another six Caesar mobile artillery units.

It was not immediately clear whether the weapons promised by Macron were part of the commitment made in Brussels or separately.

Macron also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume negotiations with kyiv.

“Today, first of all, Vladimir Putin must stop this war, respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine and return to the negotiating table.”Macron told the station France 2.

The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to condemn Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine, sending what US President Joe Biden said was a “clear message” that Moscow could not erase a sovereign state.

