The problem Cristiano Ronaldo had with his Rolls Royce in Lisbon: the photo that went viral

Cristiano Ronaldo had problems with one of his luxury cars in Lisbon (Photo: REUTERS)

His continuity in Manchester United and his sporting future do not seem to be the only problems in which he is immersed Cristiano Ronaldo for those days. The famous soccer player 37 yearswho has just finished a fantastic vacation in which he took the opportunity to be with Georgina Rodriguez and the rest of his family, received bad news: one of his luxury cars was blocked in the streets of Lisbon.

According to the Portuguese newspaper Morning mail, the Portuguese player was involved in a traffic incident this Friday. Their Rolls-Royce Ghost silver in color, which is valued at USD 360.000was blocked by the company that manages mobility and parking in Lisbon, better known as EMAIL.

The reason for the blockade, according to the aforementioned medium, was because of bad parking lot a few meters from a Mall of the Portuguese capital, more precisely in the neighborhood of San Sebastian. Apparently the Rolls Royce was in a taxi area.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rolls Royce Ghost was blocked due to poor parking in Lisbon (Photo: @pedromsepulveda)

The image of the luxurious car of Ronaldo with a trap in one of its wheels was spread on social networks by the journalist Pedro Sepulvedaalthough one of the player’s sisters also spoke in this way. “There are ways to do that, our sad country”critical Elma Aveirothe older sister of CR7through an Instagram story in which he added vomiting emojis, as if showing his disgust with EMAIL.

From the Portuguese press they reported that Cristiano will have paid some USD 75 to unlock your car, to which is added the value of the fine corresponding to said infraction of bad parking that ranges between 60 and the 300 dollars. It’s not a significant amount of money for him, but it’s not a nice way to end his vacation either.

The message from Elma Aveiro, CR7’s older sister, through an Instagram story.

Cristiano Ronaldo He has enjoyed all possible luxuries in recent days, mainly spending time with his family and friends on a yacht with all kinds of comforts. This week he should have appeared at the Manchester United to be part of the pre-season training but he was absent for “family reasons”as reported by the English club through its website.

Cristiano Ronaldo junto a on Rolls Royce Ghost (@Cristiano)

However, there are strong rumors that indicate that Ronaldo is waiting to be transferred to a club that disputes the Champions League this season. While his teammates Red Devils are traveling through Thailand and Australia, the Portuguese star hopes to define his future: the English newspaper The Times has revealed that he asked the club’s directors to let him out if a satisfactory offer arrives. The Chelsea It is one of the clubs that has started negotiations to hire him.

KEEP READING:

Amid exit rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel to Manchester United’s pre-season

The president of Barcelona acknowledged that he had a meeting with the representative of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo sells his impressive private plane: how much is it worth