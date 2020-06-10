‘The Problem’ Cuts Ties With Dee Nguyen After BLM Comments – Variety

“The Problem” is chopping ties with contestant Dee Nguyen.

In response to screenshots from fellow “The Problem” solid member Bayleigh Dayton, Nguyen had posted “Idk why a few of u suppose I’m anti BLM. I’ve been saying that for the reason that day I misplaced my virginity” in a since-deleted tweet. On Instagram, Nguyen responded to somebody who criticized her for persevering with to publish photos of herself after posting a black sq. for #BlackoutTuesday by saying “folks die each f––ing day.”

In a press release posted on “The Challenge’s” official Twitter account, reps for the present stated, “On account of Dee Nguyen’s offensive feedback on the Black Lives Matter motion, we’ve got severed ties together with her. Out of respect for our Challengers, we’ll air our season as deliberate. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with these elevating their voices in opposition to injustice.”

Nguyen responded to the controversy in a assertion of her personal. “The final 24hrs have made me realised [sic] what’s essential and that’s forgiveness,” she wrote. “I want to provide my sincerest apology to my colleagues to whom I’ve damage instantly and not directly on account of my insensitive remarks. Let me be clear I’m a POC that cares about BLM. I consider on this motion and I’m stepping away from social media to give attention to my wellbeing and psychological well being. This isn’t a goodbye, it’s a I’ll see you once more.”

Nguyen’s feedback come because the U.S. has seen large-scale protests in each state over the loss of life of George Floyd, a Black man, throughout an arrest in Minneapolis. On Might 25, Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for practically 9 minutes. The outcomes of an unbiased post-mortem launched final week discovered that Floyd died by asphyxiation.