The problem in which the controversial Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin is involved after the Russian invasion in Ukraine: “It is a difficult moment”

Nikita Mazepin was at the helm of a Haas on the final day of testing in Catalonia. His future in Formula 1 is unknown (Photo: HaasF1Team)

The invasion of Russian military troops in Ukrainian territory opened a multi-pronged conflict around the world that had a major impact on the world of sport. While football makes transcendental decisions about the capitals of Russian origin in the clubs and modifies the venues of the competitions that must be held in that country, the Formula 1 took a firm step to condemn the war escalation: suspended the date that was scheduled for September at the Sochi Autodrom.

However, the most conflictive plot in the maximum automobile category has in the center of the scene the Haas team and the Russian driver Nikita Mazepin. The 22-year-old runner landed on the North American roots team for the 2021 season with a “multi-year agreement” despite not having too many scrolls in Formula 2 but yes have the financial support of his father, the Russian tycoon Dmitry Mazepin.

The The team added the red and blue colors to its vehicle last year to attach an identification with the Russian flag in complicity with the solid financial injection made by Mazepin Sr. through the business Uralkalimain sponsor of Haas after the agreement with Nikita. However, the announcement on Thursday by Vladimir Putin to report the start of Russian “military operations” in Ukrainian territory disrupted all plans and opened the door to a deep problem in Formula 1 that still has no resolution.

The Haas took to the track without identifications linked to Russia on the last day of testing in Catalonia (Photo: HaasF1Team)

After two days of training in Catalonia, Haas decided to remove the colors linked to the Russian flag from his car for the last day of practices and also removed the advertising Uralkali of the carbeyond the fact that references linked to Dmitry Mazepin’s company are still being seen on its website.

The next issue to be resolved will be mazepin continuity in one of the two seats available to the team that is owned by the American businessman Gene Haas and has the Italian Guenther Steiner as director. “We have to resolve the legal matters next week. We made the decision yesterday with our teammates (to remove the Russian markings from the car)”, Steiner limited himself to declaring in the attention to the press.

Haas had canceled the appearances of its director before the media, but the situation that is developing forced Guenther to answer the questions that are registered in the new political and war scenario: Will Mazepin still run on Haas? Does Haas have financial backing to continue in Formula 1 without the contribution of Russian capital?

“financially we are fine. It has no impact on the team. There are more ways to get financing. There is no problem with that”, he limited himself to assuring, making it clear that Haas will be present on the Formula 1 grid starting next March 20 at the Bahrain GP, ​​which will start the official calendar.

However, he was not so blunt when it came to analyzing Nikita’s future as a squadron pilot. “We have to see how things develop. We have to solve it, not everything depends on us”he clarified leaving a question mark above Mazepin’s head.

The Haas with the Russian colors and the advertising of the Russian company during the second day of tests in Catalonia (Photo: Reuters)

Nikita’s father, Dmitry, He met weeks ago with Vladimir Putin before the conflict with Ukraine reaches its boiling point. While the international community promotes actions to sanction Russian capital after the invasion of the neighboring country, Haas is preparing to make a decision next week on the influence of Mazepin’s money: “There are governments involved and I have no power over them. We also need to see the situation, how it develops in Ukraine. There are no guarantees anywhere. We have to see how this develops, where it goes. There is more than one Formula 1 team involved here, there are governments involved in this. So I have no idea what’s coming.”

The determination to eliminate the vehicle’s Russian ties during the last day of testing in Catalonia deepened the rumors of Nikita’s departure, who decided to issue a brief statement on his social networks: “To my fans and followers. It is a difficult time and I have no control over much of what is said and done. I am choosing to focus on what I can control, working hard and doing what is best for Haas. My deepest thanks for your understanding and support.”

While some versions begin to circulate with less force on a possible purchase of the Haas square by the Andretti family taking into account their intentions to land in F1 by 2024 –Steiner denied any contact–, the next few hours will be vital to know if the pilot grid undergoes a decisive change. Haas is in a dichotomy: he scrapped an entire season for his two drivers to gain experience in the Máxima and now – if he dispenses with Nikita – he would have to seat a new rider less than a month before the start of the official action.

Mazepin came to Formula 1 together with the Formula 2 champion –Mick Schumacher– after being fifth in that division during 2020 and having finished 18th in 2019, relegating other hierarchy riders such as the British Callum Ilott or the russian Robert Shwartzman. Controversial in profile, Dmitry’s financial injection allowed him to occupy a seat and even emerge unscathed from a sexual scandal weeks after his appointment at Haas or not suffer shrapnel from his short circuits with Schumacher.

Mazepin did not have good results during his first year in F1 (Photo: Reuters)

Economic capital supported him throughout 2020, but his skills were far from being able to show progress. With the worst car on the entire gridthe analysis to measure Mazepin’s capabilities in his first year as an F1 driver can be done by looking at his teammate’s numbers Mick Schumacher.

Although they were the only two drivers who did not add points in the championshipthe German He was ahead of his teammate in most races and had fewer DNFs throughout the entire calendar. Mick had to leave the track early three times and Nikita failed to finish the GPs five times. His best position was 14th place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Mick finished 13th), while Schumacher managed to climb to 12th place in the eventful Hungarian GP in which his teammate abandoned.

Will Nikita be in Bahrain on March 11 for the Formula 1 teams’ final round of tests? Just in case, the North American with Brazilian roots Pietro Fittipaldi is the team’s reserve runner…

KEEP READING:

Official: Formula 1 canceled the Russian GP after the attacks on Ukraine

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Champions League final will move from Saint Petersburg to Paris