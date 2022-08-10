The problem that PSG will have to solve with the separated ones and the “elite” group that Galtier promoted

PSG began its journey with a win against Clermont (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

Since the arrival of Luis Campos as the new manager of football and Christophe Galtier as technical director to replace the Brazilian Leonardo and the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, respectively, Paris Saint Germain has been experiencing field times.

In addition to the implementation of rules of coexistence, both Campos and Galtier opted to start a strong purification within the professional staff. After making the decision not to renew Ángel Di María’s bond, they sold goalkeepers Alphonse Areola (West Ham) and Marcin Bulga (Nice) and loaned out Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum.

But the list of footballers who train separately from the first team is still extensive and It has several shining names, such as Julian Draxler, Rafinha, Ander Herrera, Layvin Kurzawa, Thilo Kehrer and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

LeParisien focuses on PSG you must find him a club for the “undesirables” before September 1, date on which the book of passes closes in France, so as not to violate article 507 of Ligue 1. He maintains that any player with a professional contract cannot train separately from the group from September 2. Therefore, if they continue in the institution, the soccer players will have to train again with the main squad.

The German Thilo Kehrer has some soundings. One is from Sevilla, to be the replacement for Jules Koundé. The other is from West Ham in the Premier League. Rafinha is also looking for a way out and one option is Real Sociedad, where he participated last season. Teams from Brazil are also looking for him, but at the moment they run from behind. Herrera, Draxler and Kurzawa, on the other hand, do not have many options on the table at the moment.

“It is what allows us to do labor and League law during this period. We can split the group in two if we feel the need. We will do it until the end of the transfer window. The players know the situation, they are professional players, we must respect them. It is not easy for them, we will see if they manage to find a project that suits them or if they want to stay”, warned the DT after the victory in the debut for Ligue 1.

In parallel, Galtier also made another important decision to carry out his plan. The aforementioned medium reported that created an “elite group” made up of the most promising youngsters from the Paris Saint Germain youth academy, who will train regularly with the first team to gain the game dynamics that they want. This payroll includes central midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery (he made his debut in the 5-0 win against Clermont), midfielder Ayman Kari, central marker El Chadaille Bitshiabu, attacking midfielder Ismael Gharbi and goalkeeper Lucas Lavallée.

With the young prodigies and without counting the separated ones, the DT has 29 athletes in the practices, the limit number that was drawn at the beginning of the preseason. With this movement, the French institution seeks to encourage youth and not repeat what happened with Kingsley Coman, Christopher Nkunku, Moussa Diaby or Tanguy Nianzou.

On the other hand, those from the capital are close to transferring 20-year-old striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, who would go to Stade Rennais in exchange for 25 million euros, bonus included.

As far as football is concerned, the team will make its season debut at the Parc des Princes by hosting Montpellier, a club that began its journey with a 3-2 win against Troyes.

KEEP READING:

“When Leo smiles, the team smiles too”: the PSG coach showered Messi with praise and recounted the dialogue they had for this new era

After the victory with PSG, Messi traveled to Spain to rest: how he reacted when asked if he would return to Barcelona

PSG directed the signing of another midfielder and in France they are already discussing the “Paredes dilemma”