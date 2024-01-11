The Problematic Prince Chapter 64 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Chapter 64 of The Problematic Prince is here! Friends and fans, welcome back! We’re back to The Problematic Prince as we start Chapter 64 of this exciting story. Lee Hyun, a young man, is taken to a fantasy world and made prince of a country in the well-known manhwa series The Problematic Prince.

As he tries to stay alive through his enemies’ plans as well as win the hearts of his friends, he quickly learns that his new life is full of danger, drama, and love. Since 2020, fans eagerly anticipate each new chapter published in parts on Manganelo.

When chapter 61 came out on December 25, 2023, it left readers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the next part. We have gathered all the information you need about Chapter 64, such as when it will be out, how long until it comes out, spoilers, an English spoiler timer, a summary of Chapter 62 & 61, reviews, and where you can read it.

The Problematic Prince Chapter 64 Release Date?

The Problematic Prince, Chapter 64, Manhwa, is set to come out every week on Saturday. There will be a new chapter of The Problematic Prince on January 18, 2024, at 12:01 a.m.

As shown above, this is Korean Standard Time. The following list shows the release dates of Chapter 64 of The Problematic Prince in other countries.

The Problematic Prince Chapter 64 Storyline:

The Problematic Prince, Chapter 64 Spoiler, isn’t available at this time. The Problematic Prince’s creators haven’t said when Chapter 64 will come out or what it will be about.

Chap 64 will be out soon, fans. Fans will have to wait until we know more about Chapter 64. Fans of this well-known Manhwa story can’t wait for the next part.

Where To Recap The Problematic Prince Chapter 64:

The Problematic Prince was a Manhwa manga that was first released in print by Some Books. There are many types of manhwa on this website, making it a great spot for individuals who like them. It’s easy to find The Problematic Prince as well as read some free stories here.

The Problematic Prince Chapter 62 Recap:

Chapter 62 of The Problematic Prince was full of fears and secrets that people wanted to keep from each other. Within the back of the castle walls, there is a danger. Lee Hyun and Kim Joon-ho have put on the cloaks of regular guards and are ready to sneak into the royal labyrinth’s heart because they both want to know what’s going on.

As they make their way through the dangerous world of court politics as well as secret goals, they follow Park Seo-Joon’s vague instructions. Their plan changed to find out who the unknown people were who tried to kill Lee Hyun.

Because they are in charge of protecting the crown prince, they should go deeper into the palace’s heart. Every meeting could be a death trap. People will probably talk about a plan going on around them, and every conversation they overhear or share will add to the picture.

Relationships may be called into question, and secret faces will be seen when the moon is out. Will Lee Hyun as well as Kim Joon-ho find the secret agent hiding inside the palace walls, and will they get caught in a clever criminal’s web of lies?

While Chapter 62 does offer answers, it also brings with it new risks. Someone in their school might turn them, or a hidden enemy could appear and put their lives and mission at risk.

It’s possible that Lee Hyun as well as Kim Joon-ho are managing the dangerous currents of court politics. Get ready for unsettling encounters, astonishing discoveries, and a thrilling race against the clock.

In the fancy halls of power, where every smile hides a sword and every secret should lead to disaster, Chapter 62 looks like it will be a thrilling page, which makes you want to turn the page right away.

The Problematic Prince Chapter 61 Recap:

As Park Seo-Joon told them to, Lee Hyun and Kim Joon-ho sneaked into the royal palace by pretending to be palace guards. The goal of their project is to find out who is responsible for trying to kill Lee Hyun as well as what drives them.

They stay away from the safety as well as go into the rooms inside. There, they discover a secret tunnel leading to an unrevealed chamber. When they find out that the brain behind the plan is Lee Hyun’s uncle, the monarch’s brother, they are shocked. He plans to cut off the power and kill Lee Hyun as well as his father.

The uncle was secretly working with a group of rebels who are against the king’s government and are getting ready to carry out a coup de tat soon. He has also shrunk Black Rose, a notorious killer, to get rid of Lee Hyun, who was the only thing standing in his way.

This news shocks Lee Hyun as well as Kim Joon-ho, so they go talk to the uncle about it and tell him he betrayed them. But they run into Black Rose, who was waiting for them and is surprised when they arrive. It turns into a very heated battle of words, and at one point, the skilled attacker beats both Lee Hyun as well as Kim Joon-ho.

The Problematic Prince Chapter 64 Raw Scan Release Date:

Raw Scan downloads on specific dates make many secrets from Korean manga available online right away. We expect some pictures to be put on the Reddit page by or before January 15, 2024, when The Problematic Prince Chapter 64 comes out in print.