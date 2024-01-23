The Problematic Prince Chapter 66 Release Date, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Chap. 66 of The Problematic Prince! Readers and adventurers, welcome back! Chapter 66 of this engrossing storyline commences with a return to The Problematic Prince. A popular manhwa series, The Problematic Prince, is authored by Kim Ji-yeon and illustrated by Solche.

It provides an account of a royal scandal involving the forced marriage of a commoner girl and a prince. Since its 2019 serialization on Naver Webtoon, the series has amassed a devoted following due to its engrossing plot, breathtaking artwork, and believable characters.

Additionally, both critics and readers have praised the series for its originality, profundity, and emotion. Once more, readers may anticipate a higher standard from the creators. The forthcoming article will provide details regarding the release date as well as spoilers for Chapter 66 of The Problematic Prince.

Therefore, if you are an absolute fan of The Problematic Prince, you simply cannot afford to ignore this article. We will provide comprehensive information regarding Chapter 66 of The Problematic Prince, including its release date, raw scan release date, synopsis of the previous chapter, plotlines, and reading locations.

The Problematic Prince Chapter 66 Release Date:

Every Saturday, the weekly installment of The Problematic Prince, Chapter 66, Manhwa, gets released. The Problematic Prince Chapter 66 is scheduled to debut at 12:01 a.m. on February 1, 2024.

Standard Korean Time, as per the preceding schedule. The following schedule details the Chapter 66 Release Schedule for The Problematic Prince in International Editions.

The Problematic Prince Chapter 66 Storyline:

Chapter 66 of The Problematic Prince will continue the plot from the previous section, in which Cha Eun-sang and Lee Shin confronted a fresh foe in the form of Lee Hyun, the rebel army that led Lee Shin.

Lee Hyun abducted Cha Eun-ho, the brother of Cha Eun-sang, and threatened to execute him if Lee Shin did not relinquish the throne. Lee Shin, having come to terms with his feelings for Cha Eun-sang, resolved to travel alone to the rebel camp in order to locate Cha Eun-ho as well as confront Lee Hyun.

However, Lee Hyun derailed the intended course of action by setting up a trap for Lee Shin. Without Lee Shin’s provision of the antidote, he disclosed that he had infused Cha Eun-sang with a slow-acting drug that would render her lifeless within a few days.

Furthermore, he presented Lee Shin with a forged letter in which he claimed Cha Eun-sang was his lover and spy, as well as that she betrayed him and his kingdom. Lee Hyun then presented Lee Shin with a decision either sacrifice his brother and the throne or save Cha Eun-sang in order to preserve his brother.

Lee Hyun’s words astonished and perplexed Lee Shin, who was at a loss for belief. Upon seeing Cha Eun-sang, lifeless and affixed to a pole, his emotions stirred. From their initial introduction to their wedding night, he recollected every moment they had shared, including fights, kisses, misunderstandings, and confessions.

It came to his attention that he was incapable of existing without Cha Eun-sang and that he cherished her above all else. Furthermore, it dawned on him that Lee Hyun was deceiving him and that Cha Eun-sang had been, in fact, innocent.

Lee Shin then arrived at a conclusion. He made the decision to go up against Lee Hyun and his army in order to save Cha Eun-sang. He vowed that he would safeguard his wife and kingdom with his life and that he would never cede either of them. He then drew the weapon and charged in the direction of Lee Hyun, who was smiling and awaited his arrival.

Where To Read The Problematic Prince Chapter 66?

Some Books initially released The Problematic Prince as a Naver Webtoon manhwa in physical form. This website was an excellent destination for manhwa enthusiasts due to the abundance of different varieties available. It is simple to locate The Problematic Prince as well as peruse some complimentary stories on this site.

Recap Of Previous Chapter:

Unidentified men abducted Erna, the protagonist of The Problematic Prince, in the previous chapter with the intention of selling her to a brothel.

Additionally, they administered a substance to her that caused her to lose consciousness and her memory. In the interim, the male protagonist, Bjorn, was distressed and enraged over Erna’s disappearance, holding himself accountable for failing to protect her.

Having also come to the realization that he had fallen in love with her, he swore to locate and rescue her. He sought the assistance of Sir Ian, a knight and devoted friend who possessed some information regarding the abductors.

They descended the trail and encountered a dubious location, where they beheld the auction of Erna to the winning bidder. Bjorn, overcome with shock and indignation, resolved to participate in the bid to rescue Erna.

The Problematic Prince Chapter 66 Raw Scan Release Date:

Additionally, readers can find dates for Raw Scan releases and a wealth of secrets from Korean manhwas that have been made available digitally. However, we anticipate that images from The Problematic Prince Chapter 66 will be uploaded to the Reddit page no later than January 29, 2024.

What Are The Rating For The Problematic Prince Chapter 66?

The Problematic Prince has received acclaim and is widely regarded, boasting average ratings of 4.5 out of a possible five stars on Manhwa Top and 4.8 out of 5 stars on Naver Webtoon.

Readers have also provided the series with an abundance of laudatory remarks and feedback, expressing their admiration and affection for the narrative, artwork, and characters.