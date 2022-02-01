The producer of Final Fantasy 7 Remake promises news about Part 2 for this year

According to Yoshinori Kitase, they want to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original game with news that will excite fans.

Final Fantasy VII has become an icon both within the franchise and in the video game world, so it is not surprising that some of its directors have shared commemorative messages to celebrate its 25th anniversary. For the moment, we have been able to relive this adventure with Final Fantasy VII Remake, but we are still waiting for that one. sequel which, according to Square Enix, will take advantage of the immensity of its world.

About the long-awaited Final Fantasy Remake [Parte 2]… there will be more information… this year, if we canYoshinori KitaseNow we have more information related to this long-awaited Part 2, because its producer, Yoshinori Kitase, promises to give news throughout 2022. This was said at the event celebrated for the 25th anniversary of the original Final Fantasy VII, something that VCG has echoed: “We are working hard on Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, so please wait for news about it. Also, regarding the expected Final Fantasy Remake [Parte 2]… there will be more information… this year, if we can“.

In addition to this, Kitase responded to a question about whether the release of the sequel would take place this year, although the producer focused his response on the information we will receive: “Well yes. We have just started the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII, so we want to celebrate it and that the fans are excited, that’s why in the next 12 months we want to share some information. Wait for more information!”

This is not the first time that Kitase has dropped the possibility of seeing news about Part 2 at some point this year, as he said goodbye to 2021 in the same way. And it is normal that expectations are through the roof, because Final Fantasy VII Remake turned out to be a success that, as we told you in its analysis, demonstrated the Square Enix’s commitment to expand its own universe.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy 7, Square Enix and Yoshinori Kitase.