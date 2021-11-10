The Professional American Football League in Mexico announced the date of his return

The LFA will resume its activities in February 2022. (Photo: Twitter / @ LFAmex)

The Mexican Professional American Football League It has been on hiatus since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Since March 8, 2021, no American football game has been played at a professional level in our country. Faced with this situation, the League has started and already announced that they will resume activities from 2022, specifically in the month of February.

After more than a year of inactivity, the league announced that it will return with some modifications. In first, the tournament will be played with seven teams established, but, for example, the squad of The Condors, who had their headquarters in the Mexico City, will move to Queretaro. On the other hand, there will now be a team in Guadalajara, which will be named The Kings of Jalisco.

The news was announced by Alejandro Jaimes, the league commissioner, at a press conference on the afternoon of November 9, 2021. “We have been working to have a season at the height for our supporters, our fans, who have been always with us ”he expressed. Likewise, it was he who was in charge of announcing the name of the new teams that will play the tournament, as well as the changes to them.

The 21-22 season will feature the following teams: Mexicas From Mexico City, Raptors of the State of Mexico, Condors From queretaro, Kings of Jalisco from Guadalajara, Tell us about Saltillo from Coahuila and Smelters of Monterrey and the team of Tijuana. The competition format will consist of a single group, where they will play all against all, in the end they will qualify for a round of playoffs the best classified, to later designate the champion in a single match, named as the Mexico Bowl V.

The championship will start at the end of February. The matches will be played on weekends and one team will rest each day. Each squad will have three home games and three away games. The regular competition ends in the month of May, while the grand final is scheduled for the 15th of the same month. Likewise, for the next tournament a greater number of foreigners will be allowed, which may be from seven to ten per team.

“We want to continue being a bulwark and banner of American football in Mexico, respecting all levels of national football, in all its categories; aware that we are the last link … we are and We continue working to be the best professional American football league in Latin America“, Said the commissioner

For the next season, the LFA will maintain its alliance with the Canadian American Football League (CFL). Their agreement is that the viewers of the Canadian teams can freely access the matches that are played on Mexican soil, with the intention of contacting the players they like. At the same time, the Aztec coaches can go watch the Canadians’ preseason games.

In the same way, Commissioner Jaimes assured that the situation of the pandemic has improved worldwide, but that they still have clear protocols with which they will work to be able to resume the actions of the League. He recognized the work that other sports such as soccer and baseball have done “they did tests and learned to perfect their protocol,” he said. For this reason, the LFA will try to emulate the actions of these other leagues.

Despite the fact that the American Football League is very young (it was founded five years ago), in a short time it managed to be televised on some private television channels and even on the public signal. Attempting to return to activities ensures that the LFA will make an effort to emerge afloat and position itself as one of the insignia of the national sport.

