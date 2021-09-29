The professor used to ship obscene photos to the scholar, the topic reached the school management after which…

Crime Information: In Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, scholars protested right here on Wednesday hard the dismissal of a professor for allegedly sending obscene photos to a lady. In line with the scholars, the professor despatched photos to the scholar via social media. The scholar shared those pictures together with her pals.Additionally Learn – Video made after raping a scholar learning legislation in Gujarat, blackmailing her good friend additionally looted Asmat and…

Police stated that when the lady’s grievance, the topic used to be positioned sooner than the school management. The lady is mentally disturbed. In line with the police, the lady has demanded strict motion in opposition to the professor. He stated that initial investigation has showed the incident and the professor has been suspended. Additionally Learn – The policeman from whom the rape sufferer anticipated justice, she additionally raped again and again, if she changed into pregnant …

The alumni have pop out in make stronger of the present scholars and demanded that the professor be pushed aside from provider. Police stated that on listening to in regards to the protest, the school management and police stated that additional motion could be taken. The varsity has constituted a committee for detailed investigation. Additionally Learn – Crime Information: Even after triple talaq, the spouse didn’t go away the home, the daddy were given the daughter killed to implicate

(enter language)